U.S. Small Business Administration Awards 8(a) Certification to Digital Solutions Firm Truss

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, digital solutions firm Truss announced its acceptance into the U.S. Government’s 8(a) Business Development Program, which brings equal opportunity to small businesses whose owners are from socioeconomically disadvantaged groups. As an 8(a) business, Truss will have increased access to government project bids, including set-aside and sole-source contracts. Truss’ membership is valid for the next nine years.

“We’ve built our company around the foundations of diversity, not only because it’s the right thing to do, but because it leads to a superior quality of work--and that has played an important role in our firm’s reputation for delivering world-class solutions that the today’s citizen expects,” said Everett Harper, co-founder and CEO of Truss.

In addition to diversity requirements, qualifying businesses must demonstrate ethical character and a track record that instills confidence in their potential to complete projects successfully. Some of Truss’ most transformative work has been in government, including contracts with the Department of Defense and the Department of Veteran Affairs. Prior to these projects, Truss was hired to renovate Healthcare.gov after its initial launch.

“Many businesses actively seek to work with 8(a) firms because of the opportunities that come with earmarked contracts. Because of these lucrative partnerships, the Small Business Administration has raised the bar on the qualification process,” said Jen Leech, COO and co-founder at Truss. “We look forward to meeting these high expectations over the next decade, as well as moving U.S. Government departments into the future--the right way.”

Truss Leadership began to seek membership in 2015, opening the company to an intense vetting process, such as the level at which employees from underrepresented groups are involved in day-to-day operations.

The Small Business Development program offers members a variety of other benefits, such as inclusion in the Mentor-Protégé program, which helps businesses become more competitive. Participants will also work with a specialist who helps navigate federal contract bids, and receive marketing, training and technical assistance.

About Truss

Truss works with private and public organizations to design, build, and scale modern software that exceeds standards for speed and security, while putting infrastructure in place for continued growth. Visit truss.works to learn more.