Immersion Signs License Agreement with Panasonic Avionics Adding Haptics to In-flight Entertainment System Devices

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immersion Corp. (NASDAQ:IMMR), the leading developer and licensor of touch feedback technology, today announced it has signed a license agreement with Panasonic Avionics Corporation. The agreement provides Panasonic Avionics with access to Immersion’s patented haptic technology for use in in-flight entertainment systems.

Increasingly, haptics are enabling the non-mechanical buttons to enhance the human-to-machine interface on flat surfaces. Adding tactile feedback to Panasonic Avionics handsets via their touchscreens, touchpads, and buttons, brings the sensation of the real world to these digital devices and provides a more intuitive interface for the traveler.

“By incorporating haptics into in-flight entertainment systems, Panasonic Avionics is able to modernize the experience and make access to the system more intuitive and engaging. As capacitive touch buttons provide feedback, the person will know if the buttons have been activated,” said Ramzi Haidamus, Immersion’s CEO. “We are pleased to work with Panasonic Avionics and look forward to seeing how the company continues to enhance its in-flight systems with touch technology.”

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company provides technology solutions for creating immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users’ sense of touch. With more than 3,600 issued or pending patents, Immersion's technology has been adopted in more than 3 billion digital devices, and provides haptics in mobile, automotive, gaming, medical and consumer electronics products. Immersion is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

