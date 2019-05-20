BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment and ISKN Announce Partnership

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment and France-based tech firm ISKN today announced a partnership which will bring together the entertainment publishing powerhouse and the innovative tech firm to create a creative entertainment platform for the whole family. Led by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe (BNEE), the partnership seeks to leverage the core strengths of each respective company to develop and bring-to-market a ground-breaking entertainment ecosystem which will be available in 2019.

Possessing complementary expertise, the two companies are working together, utilizing ISKN’s multi-patented augmented interaction technology and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment’s publishing know-how to develop a unique product centered around fun, creativity, and immersion.

“BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment is always on the lookout for exciting partnerships to bring more fun for everyone,” commented Herve Hoerdt, SVP of Publishing at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe. “Having our Innovation Department collaborate with ISKN helped us think outside-of-the-box and deliver a brand-new way of fun, interaction, and creation to a new generation.”

“Freeing up creativity & imagination is at the heart of our tech DNA. We’re looking forward to adding more fun and innovation to the lives of families around the globe!” noted Jean-Luc Vallejo, ISKN co-founder & CEO. “Working with a major entertaining company like BANDAI NAMCO is a tremendous opportunity to bring an ambitious product to life & disrupt an established market.”

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment and ISKN’s unannounced project will be officially revealed on July 24, 2019 and will be on display at The Toy Insider’s Sweet Suite 2019 event from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Pier Sixty, in New York City.

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for all major video game consoles, iOS, Android, and online platforms. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry’s top video game franchises including PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL Z®, and ONE PIECE®. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com or www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS.

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe S.A.S.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe S.A.S. part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive content for platforms including all major video game consoles, PC and mobile. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry’s top video game franchises, including PAC-MAN™, TEKKEN™, SOULCALIBUR™ and DARK SOULS™ as well as new franchises such as LITTLE NIGHTMARES™ and THE DARK PICTURES ANTHOLOGY.

About ISKN S.A.S

ISKN is the leading pioneer in AUGMENTED INTERACTION thanks to its technology representing 24 international patents based on 60 years of deep tech R&D expertise in magnetometry at the world-renowned CEA LETI. The company’s primary mission consists in enriching the experience and facilitate interaction with the digital world by bringing back emotion through the use of day-to-day physical objects. This has already come to life by turning any pencil into a digital one with the widely adopted SLATE, and the yet to come disruptive REPAPER graphic tablet. More information on https://www.iskn.co/about-us

