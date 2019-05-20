KBRA Releases The Bank Treasury Newsletter Chart Deck

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases this month’s edition of The Bank Treasury Newsletter Chart Deck, by Ethan Heisler, founder and editor-in-chief of The Bank Treasury Newsletter and Senior Director at KBRA.

This latest chart deck focuses on the shrinking balance of excess reserves in the banking system and how this trend connects to the fact that the largest banks have shifted their cash assets (in proportion to their total assets) to half the level they were before the implementation of the Basel 3 Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR).

The second half of the deck examines the recent LCR disclosures that Global Systemically Important Banks reported for Q1 2019, including the level of High-Quality Liquid Assets and nonoperational deposits.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.