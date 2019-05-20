Wrangler® Partners with Lil Nas X to Launch Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Footage from No. 1 Smash Hit “Old Town Road” Music Video on a Pair of Jeans

Unlock the exclusive footage from the "Old Town Road" music video by following the steps in this video

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the country/rap crossover hit “Old Town Road” from Lil Nas X skyrocketing to No. 1 (Billboard), the Wrangler® brand announced today that it has partnered with the artist and Columbia Records to release exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the filming of this summer’s most highly-anticipated music video for the first time ever on a pair of jeans.

“As an iconic brand in fashion, we have shown up in music, film and popular culture for decades, but this is the first time our jeans are actually the key to unlocking a behind-the-scenes look at the making of a chart-topping hit,” said Jenni Broyles, VP/GM, Wrangler North America. “We’re incredibly excited about the success of ‘Old Town Road’ and our partnership with Lil Nas X. It is another great example of the power music – and in our case, fashion – has to unite and inspire us all.”

When thinking about partners for Lil Nas X, Wrangler immediately came to mind because of the organic use of the lyric in “Old Town Road.” The phenomenon surrounding the track has broken boundaries and allows for a brand like Wrangler to hone in on its Western DNA while tapping into current culture, said Jennifer Frommer, SVP of Brand Partnerships, Columbia Records.

An Innovative Digital Experience

Lil Nas X has given fans an opportunity to unlock some behind-the-scenes footage from the filming of the “Old Town Road” music video using innovative digital technology. By visiting the website WranglerOnMyBooty.com, consumers can activate an experience allowing them to snap a photo of the back pocket of their Wrangler jeans stitched with the famous leather patch, unlocking access to the video.

Fans are encouraged to share their Wrangler selfie on social media using the hashtag #WranglerOnMyBooty and shop Wrangler.com for the new collection.

Official Music Video

Wrangler, the iconic apparel brand, is name-dropped in the chart-topping track, with Lil Nas X proclaiming his affinity for cowboy culture with the lyric “Cowboy hat from Gucci, Wrangler on my booty.” Along with Billy Ray Cyrus, who is featured in the hip-hop hybrid song, Lil Nas X is joined in the new video by an array of Wrangler-clad backsides.

Wrangler Lil Nas X Collection

The partnership with Lil Nas X and Columbia displays the versatility of Wrangler and its power to shape trends in modern fashion while maintaining its Western DNA. In that spirit, the brand has launched the Wrangler Lil Nas X collection in conjunction with the “Old Town Road” music video release. Select pieces of the limited collection are available now for men and women for $39-$149 exclusively on Wrangler.com/Booty.

Wrangler has a long history of using the platform of popular music to embrace a new generation of fans, staying true to its Western heritage while capturing the essence of the stars that created an era of groundbreaking music, culture and style. In late 2018, Wrangler released its Bohemian Rhapsody capsule collection, honoring the unique style and attitude of Freddie Mercury, music idol and lead singer of Queen. Its ICONS collection debuted in early 2019 as the brand’s first global product range, launching at a Wrangler pop-up shop in Soho, London that doubled as a 1970s inspired recording studio. In the U.S., the brand celebrated the collection launch by hosting three days of live music performances and denim customization during the South by Southwest (SXSW) music festival at the Austin Motel in Austin, Texas.

The project was created by Mother New York.

For more information about the Wrangler Lil Nas X collection, visit Wrangler.com/Booty.

