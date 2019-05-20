TRAY Partners with Ordermark to Integrate Third Party Online Ordering Systems into Their POS System

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TRAY®, the enterprise Point of Sale (POS) and self-service solution, announced today a new integration with Ordermark, the nation’s fastest growing online ordering enablement platform for restaurants. This technology partnership will allow merchants to accept orders from different third-party online ordering services and automatically send them to the TRAY system as well as directly to the kitchen printer.

Increasing consumer demand for off-premises dining has made third-party ordering and delivery platforms a necessity for many restaurants. But these platforms also create an operational challenge as orders are typically sent via separate tablets, requiring staff to manually enter the order from the tablet into their system before the kitchen can begin preparing it. "Our integration with Ordermark simplifies this process so that orders from third-party sites can go directly into the restaurant's POS and kitchen printer. Thus eliminating the need for tablets and reducing time spent on order entry," said Peter Kellis, CEO of TRAY.

The partnership between TRAY and Ordermark not only eases restaurant operations but also ensures that the customer’s order is placed as they intended by removing the extra order-entry step at the restaurant. “As a POS provider that is focused heavily on self-service technology, we certainly feel that this integration was an important step for TRAY,” said Kellis.

"We're excited to be partnering with TRAY," said Alex Canter, CEO of Ordermark. "Our aim is to help restaurants embrace online ordering by making it easier and more profitable, and this partnership lets us reach more restaurants faster."

About TRAY

TRAY is a cloud-based POS and self-service solution developed for high-volume businesses that want to grow revenue and increase efficiency. Founder and CEO Peter Kellis, who holds degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT, created TRAY to improve service around the world. Customers demand faster service and the option to order and pay for themselves, without the wait. TRAY is a feature-rich POS and self-service platform that can be used as a standalone system or layered on top of existing POS technology infrastructure. TRAY’s clients include family entertainment centers, QSR and fast casual restaurant chains.

About Ordermark

Ordermark helps restaurants to grow profits and lower costs by sending orders from many online ordering services to one place. Ordermark was born in the kitchen of the world-famous Canter’s Deli in Los Angeles and helps thousands of restaurant brands nationwide, including many of the world’s top restaurant chains such as Which Wich, Buffalo Wild Wings, Little Caesars, Papa Johns, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Yogurtland, and Sonic. The company is based in Los Angeles, California, with an office in Denver, Colorado. For more information visit ordermark.com.