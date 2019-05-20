PriMED Physicians Contracts With Best Upon Request to Provide Concierge Services to Providers

DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Physician burnout is at an all-time high in healthcare. With this in mind, PriMED Physicians sought out a way to provide more support to its providers with a unique benefit. They now have access to concierge services, provided by Cincinnati-based Best Upon Request (BEST). The service reduces stress by helping providers manage the demands of their personal and professional lives. BEST’s concierge offers assistance with nearly any item on a provider’s to-do list.

Since the program launched four months ago, 68 percent of PriMED’s providers have utilized concierge services. The concierge is based out of PriMED’s Centerville location and makes rounds to all 13 office locations for errand running services such as oil changes, shopping and food deliveries. In addition, the concierge can provide services like event planning, online shopping and information research.

“I have saved hours of personal time with chores such as dry cleaning, shoe repair and car maintenance,” said Dr. James Seiler, a physician at PriMED’s Woodbury Family Practice. “I’ve even been able to address tasks that had been put off because of the time required, including an auto recall issue and repairing the garage door at home.”

Tillie Hidalgo Lima, CEO of BEST, shared, “We are thrilled to be partnered with PriMED Physicians. It’s our goal that through the gift of time, our services will reduce burnout and increase providers’ capacity to enhance the patient experience.”

About PriMED Physicians

With locations throughout Greater Dayton, PriMED offers exceptional healthcare services in Family Practice, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, and Neurology. PriMED is a physician-owned, independent medical group with more than 50 doctors.

Additional information is available at www.primedphysicians.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/primed-physicians/

About Best Upon Request

Best Upon Request partners with organizations nationwide to provide concierge services to its employees as an employer-paid benefit and, in healthcare, to patient families to improve the patient experience by attending to non-medical needs. By helping employees save time and decrease stress, BEST improves recruitment and retention, employee engagement and work-life integration. BEST also provides specialized concierge programs for working mothers and physicians.

In business since 1989, BEST is a certified Minority and Women Business Enterprise, and Corporate Plus® Member of the National Minority Supplier Development Council.