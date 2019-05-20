Asset-Map Expands Orion Integration with Household Centric Presentation Experience

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Asset-Map (www.asset-map.com) announced an expansion of their integration with Orion Advisor Services, LLC ("Orion"), the premier portfolio accounting service provider for financial advisors. In this latest update, advisors who use Orion with their clients will now be able to seamlessly access and edit their client’s Asset-Maps from directly within the Orion Insight Dashboard.

As part of the improved integration, an interactive Asset-Map (one-page visual financial inventory) can be pulled from the tool into Orion’s Insight Dashboard using their open API. The data from Asset-Map can be edited and will automatically save any updates made by the advisor.

Jeff Kliewer, Director of Integration Partnership and Support at Orion says, “Combining two incredibly effective communication tools, this enhanced integration empowers Advisors to create meaningful conversations, uncover client questions or opportunities, and clearly illustrate a client’s complete financial picture-all alongside their financial planning, risk/suitability parameters, model allocation, and performance reporting elements.”

In addition to accessing data from a client’s Asset-Map Report, the latest update will also provide advisors the ability to view Target-Map™ financial funding progress from within the Orion Insight Dashboard. Target-Maps are a quick visual guide to show how a client is financially advancing toward their goals and priorities. Visualizing the complete financial picture and progress towards goals allows busy clients and advisors to have a meaningful conversation about insights uncovered – and prioritize key decisions together to take action.

“This is the latest step we have taken to provide financial professionals with seamless partner integration necessary to demonstrate maximum value for clients,” says H. Adam Holt, Asset-Map CEO and Founder. “Imagine a client interaction where an advisor shares a single updated view of the client’s financials; including incomes, assets, liabilities and policies and then they have instant access to the underlying investments, performance, and progress toward goals. This presentation experience is what advisors and clients have been asking for, and we're excited to deliver it."

To learn more about Asset-Map’s integration with Orion, please visit https://www.asset-map.com/partners/orion

About Asset-Map

Asset-Map believes everyone deserves to understand their finances to make better decisions about what matters most.

Founded by financial advisor H. Adam Holt in 2008, Asset-Map combines design thinking and personal finance to visualize a client’s complete financial inventory on one page. Using Asset-Map with a client is proven to strengthen the advisor/client relationship and increase engagement, uncover opportunities and ultimately improve planning for the future. For more information about Asset-Map, visit www.asset-map.com or connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asset-map/ and Twitter: @asset_map

About Orion Advisor Services

Orion Advisor Services, LLC (Orion) is the premier portfolio accounting service provider for advisors. Orion frees advisors from back-office tedium so they can enjoy their business again by devoting their time and energy to better serving clients. Orion provides the integrated and fully customizable technology solutions that advisors need to build great advisory firms. Orion's technology solutions empower more than $700 billion in AUA and over 2.5 million accounts. For more, please visit www.orionadvisor.com or follow our news and insights via our blog.