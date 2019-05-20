riskmethods Partners with RapidRatings to Enhance Customers’ Risk Management Practices

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--riskmethods, a leader in supply chain risk management, has partnered with RapidRatings to allow their customers to incorporate financial health data of public and private partners into their supply chain risk management workflows.

With the riskmethods and RapidRatings combined solution, companies can streamline traditional data entry and data extraction processes and automatically integrate their financial data sources, including financial risk indicators derived by RapidRatings, into the riskmethods scorecard. Customers can now receive the best financial health information available from a wide range of sources in one unified view.

“By adding insights from RapidRatings to the riskmethods risk scorecard, we are able to inform our customers about the financial health of public and private suppliers based on ratings that are unbiased and completely empirical,” said Bill DeMartino, general manager of North America at riskmethods. “Through this partnership, we are able to provide a single source of truth for supply chain risk, simplifying our customers’ information management processes and helping them make better decisions faster.”

“Now riskmethods’ risk management system leverages financial health ratings analysis for more contextualized insights,” said James Gellert, Chairman & CEO at RapidRatings. “This partnership makes it much easier for our clients to automate workflows and run increasingly complex risk management scenarios for their supply chain business partners.”

As part of this new venture, riskmethods is proud to be sponsoring the RapidRatings 2019 Client Summit on May 20-21 in Hoboken, NJ. To see a product demo or get more information about the riskmethods and RapidRatings partnership, stop by the riskmethods booth.

About riskmethods

riskmethods is a market leader in supply chain risk management with a mission to create reliable supply networks around the globe. Their award-winning SaaS solution helps companies of all sizes assure supply, maintain compliance and protect their revenue and reputation. To learn more about why riskmethods is the intelligent way to manage risk, visit www.riskmethods.net or connect on LinkedIn.

About RapidRatings

RapidRatings® is transforming the way the world’s leading companies manage enterprise and financial risk. RapidRatings provides the most sophisticated analysis of the financial health of public and private companies in the world. The company’s analytics system provides predictive insights into third-party partners, suppliers, vendors, customers and securities issuers. Every business conversation becomes more productive, transparent and efficient with the RapidRatings’ Financial Health System. For more information, visit www.rapidratings.com.