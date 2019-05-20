Bank of America Merchant Services To Provide Payment Processing for Sezzle a “Buy Now, Pay Later” Technology Leader

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bank of America Merchant Services, a leader in payments, eCommerce and security solutions, announces that it has been chosen by Sezzle to be their digital card processor for the rapidly growing fintech company and its clients. Sezzle will use Bank of America Merchant Services’ global payment platform powered by Visa’s CyberSource.

“We’re thrilled to provide our payment solutions to this exciting business,” said David Ades, EVP, General Manager and Head of Sales North America at Bank America Merchant Services. “Sezzle has a deep understanding of consumer shopping behaviors and financial needs – and their offering really hits home with millennials.”

Sezzle’s “Buy Now, Pay Later” solution is an innovative technology that enables shoppers to split eCommerce purchases into four interest-free installments. Through Sezzle’s platform, shoppers are able to spread payments out over six weeks, at no additional cost. Sezzle pays its merchant client in full, upfront, and assumes all repayment risk.

“We are looking forward to working with Bank of America Merchant Services. They are a leading innovator in the digital ecommerce space which makes them an ideal provider for Sezzle as we rapidly scale in the North American market,” said Charlie Youakim, Founder and CEO of Sezzle. “We look forward to working with them to help our merchants increase sales and customer loyalty.”

Sezzle is the highest consumer rated “buy now, pay later” solution on the market, with a net promoter score over 90.

For additional information on how Bank of America Merchant Services can help your business, visit https://merch.bankofamerica.com. Find more tips, insights and security ideas to help merchants run their business more efficiently at https://merch.bankofamerica.com or follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn.

About Bank of America Merchant Services

Bank of America Merchant Services brings together market leading payment, eCommerce and security solutions to help businesses optimize global digital commerce and improve their customer’s purchase journey. We process 17.3 billion transactions at more than 700,000 merchant locations throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe, guiding businesses from the Fortune 50 to neighborhood establishments through the evolving world of payments.¹

¹ Per the Nilson report, March 2019, Issue #1149 and Bank of America Merchant Services data, March 2019.

About Sezzle

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company whose mission is to financially empower young consumers. Sezzle’s payment platform increases purchasing power for consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores. This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 2,900 eCommerce merchants with whom Sezzle has partnered. For more information visit sezzle.com.