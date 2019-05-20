Inteliquet Signs Cooperative R&D Agreement (CRADA) with the National Cancer Institute

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inteliquet, a leading provider of intelligent technology, insights and services for clinical trials, research, and translational medicine is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as represented by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). The principal goal of this research agreement is to develop a clinic-ready, web-based tool, using NCI’s Oncogenomics browser with Inteliquet’s proprietary Precision Medicine Platform to aid clinicians in therapeutic decision-making.

“This CRADA will combine the scientific and software-based data automation expertise of the NCI and Inteliquet, respectively, to develop a bioinformatics platform that provides clinicians and scientists with user-friendly access to data and analyses relating to genetic mutations and treatment options,” said Carla Balch, CEO of Inteliquet.

One of the predominant fields of oncology research focuses on genetic causes and treatments of cancer, and detailed integrated genomic analyses of germline and tumor material has paved the way for precision genome-guided medicine targeting actionable mutations. NCI has developed a web-based tool to flag these actionable mutations, and through the CRADA with Inteliquet, will leverage the latter’s Precision Medicine Platform to address the need to rapidly integrate clinical and molecular data, linking genetic variants to drugs, status of FDA approval and clinical trials. The bioinformatics platform that is developed will take genetic and genomic data as an input, process the actionable variants, and present the findings to end-users in a user-friendly web browser while capturing patients’ outcomes.

The Principal Investigators under the CRADA are Jeremy Miller, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer at Inteliquet and Javed Khan, M.D., Deputy Chief, Genetics Branch at the National Cancer Institute.

About Inteliquet

