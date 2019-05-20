AXIS Launches Refreshed Brand and Logo, New Website and Brand Awareness Advertising Campaign

PEMBROKE, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or “the Company”) (NYSE:AXS) announced today that it has launched a refreshed brand, logo and website. The new visual identity is dynamic and forward-looking, and reflects the steps AXIS is taking to be a future-ready company. AXIS announced the refreshed brand, logo and website in conjunction with the launch of a new brand awareness advertising campaign.

“Our new visual identity builds on our storied history and strengths, but breaks out to reflect AXIS’ bold actions and future,” said Albert Benchimol, AXIS’ Chief Executive Officer and President. “It represents the transformation underway at AXIS and the specific actions we’re taking to unlock our potential.”

Michiko Kurahashi, AXIS’ Chief Marketing Officer, added detail about the changes: “Our refreshed logo and branding are designed to help communicate that we’re breaking down boundaries within AXIS and in the industry, and we’re embracing change as our company and our industry evolve. They help convey we’re a company focused on applying a forward-looking, innovative and agile approach to today’s challenges.”

AXIS launched the new visual identity and website in conjunction with a brand awareness campaign targeted to strategic business partners. It also closely follows AXIS’ April 29 London-office move to the Scalpel, a building in the heart of London’s insurance district.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2019, of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Middle East, Canada and Latin America. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A+" ("Superior") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

