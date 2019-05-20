Care N’ Care Health Plan Partners with Industry’s Leading Companies to Positively Impact Members’ Health and Well-Being

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Care N’ Care (HMO/PPO) Health Plan announced today the launch of a new program designed to provide members with chronic conditions the additional support they need to manage their health and maintain active and fulfilling lives.

Under the new “Resources for Enhanced Access to Community Health” program—or R.E.A.C.H.—Care N’ Care is assembling some of the nation’s best-known and most widely respected healthcare companies to provide value-added services and resources to Care N’ Care members. When fully amassed, these industry leaders will provide everything from on-demand medical care at home, behavioral health, and home healthcare to radiology services, advanced illness decision support, palliative care and much more.

“The creation of R.E.A.C.H. is part of our continued focus of looking for new and better ways to positively impact a member’s health and well-being and to remind members of the importance of consistent self-care so they can live life to its fullest,” said Care N’ Care Chief Medical Officer David J. Sand, M.D. “The clinical partners we are assembling under this unique program all share our philosophy and mission and, as trusted partners, greatly expand the scope of supportive member services we are able to offer.”

Charter partners in R.E.A.C.H. include:

AdhereHealth – A leading healthcare technology company focused on medication adherence, AdhereHealth will help Care N’ Care members better manage their medications. Using data analytics, AdhereHealth will identify individuals who may not be taking their medications and work directly with members and their doctors to resolve adherence challenges. Assistance may take the form of regular medication reviews with licensed clinicians, synchronizing the delivery of multiple medications directly to members’ homes, coordinating transportation to the doctor or pharmacy, and addressing the high cost of medications and other barriers to care.

– A leading healthcare technology company focused on medication adherence, AdhereHealth will help Care N’ Care members better manage their medications. Using data analytics, AdhereHealth will identify individuals who may not be taking their medications and work directly with members and their doctors to resolve adherence challenges. Assistance may take the form of regular medication reviews with licensed clinicians, synchronizing the delivery of multiple medications directly to members’ homes, coordinating transportation to the doctor or pharmacy, and addressing the high cost of medications and other barriers to care. Medtronic Care Management Services – As part of one of the largest medical technology, services and solutions companies in the world, Medtronic Care Management Services will provide at-home daily health checks and clinical monitoring for members as Care N’ Care’s Connected Health program. Remote patient monitoring can play a role in impacting the health of members with common chronic health conditions, including congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, coronary artery disease and high blood pressure by delivering insights to help address patients’ unmet needs at home and intervene before an acute event.

– As part of one of the largest medical technology, services and solutions companies in the world, Medtronic Care Management Services will provide at-home daily health checks and clinical monitoring for members as Care N’ Care’s program. Remote patient monitoring can play a role in impacting the health of members with common chronic health conditions, including congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, coronary artery disease and high blood pressure by delivering insights to help address patients’ unmet needs at home and intervene before an acute event. Turn-Key Health – Recognized nationwide for providing exceptional community-based palliative care solutions to health plans, provider organizations and their members, Turn-Key will support Care N’ Care members and their caregivers with its Palliative Illness Management ® solution. This home-based program improves symptom management, establishes goals of care, promotes shared decision-making, and reduces unplanned and non-beneficial healthcare. Going beyond traditional care coordination to also address social determinants of health results in better patient-centered care plans.

– Recognized nationwide for providing exceptional community-based palliative care solutions to health plans, provider organizations and their members, Turn-Key will support Care N’ Care members and their caregivers with its Palliative Illness Management solution. This home-based program improves symptom management, establishes goals of care, promotes shared decision-making, and reduces unplanned and non-beneficial healthcare. Going beyond traditional care coordination to also address social determinants of health results in better patient-centered care plans. Vital Decisions – The leading organization in advance care planning and alignment for members with serious illness, Vital Decisions will provide Care N’ Care members and their families personalized support with medical decision-making. The telehealth program Living Well™ is delivered over the phone or video session by specialists trained in healthcare decision-making and counseling. The program is offered over multiple sessions. The goal is to ensure that an individual dealing with a complex medical situation has a process for considering how their unique values and wishes are understood, communicated and ultimately reflected in their healthcare. Further, in the event of a medical emergency, others are equipped to make sure that care that is delivered is aligned with the member’s wishes. Advance care planning documents are also made available as part of this process.

“This new era of collaborative partnership is designed for those Care N’ Care members who need additional support confronting challenging healthcare issues,” said Dr. Sand. “Our goal is to go beyond the historical role that health plans have played and instead be much more proactive in truly being the member’s healthcare partner in providing resources, education and solutions when they need them most.”

Care N’ Care is a Medicare Advantage health plan providing North Texas Medicare beneficiaries in Tarrant, Johnson, Dallas, Collin, Denton, Rockwall, Hood, Wise and Parker counties affordable alternatives that improve and simplify Medicare coverage. With both PPO and HMO health plans, Care N’ Care offers all of the traditional benefits included in original Medicare plus additional benefits and services, including a personal Healthcare Concierge to serve as the single point of contact and trusted partner throughout the member’s healthcare experience. For more information about Care N’ Care and its Medicare Advantage health plans, visit cnchealthplan.com.