Cointreau and Bumble Join Forces to Shake Up Your Week with Margarita Monday

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cointreau, the iconic orange liqueur at the heart of The Original Margarita recipe, and Bumble, the woman-first social networking app, today announces a partnership to transform routine Mondays into extraordinary ones with Margarita Monday events.

According to a recent survey conducted by Censuswide, more than two in three people say that dating can feel repetitive and more than half find it hard to think of fun date ideas. To provide people with a unique and interactive way to connect beyond the typical drinks outing, Cointreau and Bumble have teamed up to create something special with Margarita Monday events.

The collaboration was inspired by a shared passion for creating extraordinary moments and bringing people together to build genuine connections. Together, the two brands created an opportunity for matches on the app to engage in real life – not just to have drinks or dinner, but to bond over mixing up Margaritas. These Margarita Monday events feature a cocktail-making class where a Cointreau brand ambassador leads Bumble matches in making The Original Margarita together.

“Cointreau is about taking the ordinary and making it extraordinary, which is why Margarita Monday events are such a natural activation for the brand,” said a Cointreau spokesperson. “We’ve seen the power that Bumble has to bring people together and that’s why we see them as the perfect partner to help bring Margarita Monday events to life.”

Happening across New York City, Los Angeles, Austin, and Chicago throughout the months of May and June, these events are promoted and available for sign-up in the Bumble app. Additionally, eligible Bumble users are served "Margarita Monday Guides" which lead them to top Cointreau Margarita destinations in those same key cities. The kick-off for the partnership will be happening this week at The Bowery Hotel in NYC, co-hosted by Erin and Sara Foster.

"Bumble is a social network that facilitates new connections every day. We understand the importance of taking these relationships from the app into real life, and we're constantly looking for ways to create engaging environments where our users can connect with someone they've met on Bumble Date or BFF," said Erin and Sara Foster, both Heads of Creative at Bumble. "Cointreau is a legendary, respected brand that is at the heart of entertaining and bringing people together. We're excited to collaborate and bring Margarita Monday events to life for Bumble users across the country."

Margarita Monday events are the latest expression of Cointreau’s The Art of the Mix campaign.

About Cointreau

Cointreau is the iconic orange liqueur at the heart of more than 350 of the world’s most celebrated cocktails, including The Original Margarita, The Cosmopolitan, and The Sidecar. The House of Cointreau was founded in 1849 in Angers, France, where Edouard Cointreau perfected the recipe which remains the same today. Blended with sweet and bitter orange peels, Cointreau has a unique, balanced flavor beloved by mixologists and bartenders worldwide.

The Original Margarita recipe was created in 1948 by Dallas socialite Margarita Sames who mixed her two favorite spirits, Cointreau and tequila, together with lime juice while on vacation in Acapulco. This original recipe for America’s favorite cocktail still stands today. As Margarita Sames once said, “A Margarita without Cointreau is not worth its salt.”

To learn more about Cointreau, visit www.cointreau.com or follow Cointreau on Instagram via @cointreau_us, Twitter via @Cointreau or Facebook via @cointreauus.

About Bumble

Bumble, the dating and networking app with over 55 million users, connects people across dating, friendship and professional networking. No matter the type of relationship, women make the first move on Bumble. Bumble recognizes the importance of relationships and how crucial they are to a healthy, happy life. They've built their platform around kindness, respect, and equality – and their users play an important part in that. Bumble holds its users accountable for their actions and has zero tolerance for hate, aggression or bullying. Bumble is available in 150 countries. Since 2014, Bumble has facilitated over half a billion women-led first moves and over four billion messages sent. Bumble is free and available in the App Store and Google Play.