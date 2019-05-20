BitTitan and 21Vianet Blue Cloud Expand Partnership to Meet Office 365 Growth in China

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitTitan, the developer of MigrationWiz®, today announced it is broadening its partnership with Shanghai Blue Cloud Technologies Co., Ltd (hereafter "21Vianet Blue Cloud"), the official operator and service provider of Microsoft Azure, Office 365 and Dynamics 365 in China, by making its popular MigrationWiz User Migration Bundle available in the Chinese cloud-services market.

With the cloud-computing industry experiencing significant growth worldwide, the demand for Office 365 services is rapidly increasing. The User Migration Bundle will provide Microsoft Partners and IT professionals in the Chinese market with a single solution that moves customers to the cloud faster and more securely.

Built on Microsoft Azure with Azure security, the User Migration Bundle expands the capabilities of MigrationWiz by offering mailbox, document and personal-archive migration, along with remote configuration tools for Microsoft Outlook. It allows customers to take advantage of the benefits of Microsoft Azure and additional Office 365 workloads such as mail, OneDrive and SharePoint.

“With so much growth in China’s cloud-computing market, we are delighted to be expanding our product offerings with 21Vianet Blue Cloud to enable the acceleration and adoption of Office 365,” said Geeman Yip, CEO of BitTitan. “Together, we are providing increased automation and five-star customer service to make it easier for companies in China to move to the cloud.”

Office 365, operated by 21Vianet Blue Cloud, was launched in China in 2014 and ranks number one in China’s SaaS market. 21Vianet Blue Cloud has received 11 trusted cloud certifications, the most of any cloud-services provider in China.

Available now through 21Vianet Blue Cloud, a MigrationWiz User Migration Bundle license will be good for one year, allowing companies to move to the cloud at their preferred pace, while IT professionals can drive additional revenue with the ability to move vast amounts of data per license.

“As one of the most important cloud computing solution providers in the world, BitTitan has earned a global reputation for understanding the unique needs of IT professionals as well as the immense opportunities associated with moving data to the cloud,” said Wing-Dar Ker, CEO of 21Vianet Blue Cloud. “21Vianet Blue Cloud is proud to have partnered with BitTitan for the past four years, we are confident with our cooperation and look forward to continuing our partnership and expanding our services to provide exceptional solutions to our customers in China.”

For the latest news and information on BitTitan, like and follow the social media channels below.

Twitter: @BitTitan

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BitTitan

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/BitTitan

About BitTitan

BitTitan® empowers IT service professionals to successfully deploy and manage cloud technologies through automation. MigrationWiz® is the industry-leading SaaS solution for mailbox, document and public-folder migrations between a wide range of Sources and Destinations. Since 2009, BitTitan has moved over 13 million users to the cloud for 36,000 customers in 187 countries and supports leading cloud ecosystems including Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Dropbox. The global company has offices in Seattle and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.BitTitan.com.

About 21Vianet Blue Cloud

Shanghai Blue Cloud Technologies Co., Ltd (21Vianet Blue Cloud) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET). 21Vianet Blue Cloud is the one-stop operator of cloud services and strategic partner of Microsoft that operates Microsoft Azure, Office 365, Dynamics 365 and Power BI in China. 21Vianet Blue Cloud delivers world-class cloud operation in China with about 500 professionals offering comprehensive cloud computing services, including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS). For more information, please visit https://en.21vbluecloud.com or contact us: contactus@oe.21vianet.com.