Kohl’s Teams Up with Fanatics in Exclusive, Long-Term Partnership to Significantly Broaden Licensed Sports Merchandise Assortment for Fans

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) today announced an exclusive, long-term partnership with Fanatics, the global leader for licensed sports merchandise, to significantly broaden the fan gear assortment for Kohl’s customers shopping online beginning in fall 2019. Hundreds of thousands of items across team apparel, jerseys and additional merchandise categories will give Kohl’s customers access to a deeper selection of products to cheer on their favorite teams from major professional sports leagues and collegiate properties, including NFL, NCAA, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, and more. Through this new model, the expanded product assortment will be available directly through Kohls.com – operated by Kohl’s – while Fanatics fulfills and ships customer orders directly.

“We are continually seeking opportunities to evolve our product offerings in order to give our customers even more of what they’re looking for, and this expanded partnership with Fanatics conveniently brings more officially-licensed products across more favorite sports teams to Kohls.com,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “Furthermore, we’re able to offer the same convenience and value that customers have come to know and love from Kohl’s – including the capability to buy via the Kohl’s App, as well as the value of earning and redeeming Kohl’s Cash.”

Available beginning in fall 2019, the expanded assortment from Fanatics will include officially licensed men's, women's, and kids apparel, jerseys, hats, collectibles, and tailgating and novelty products. The new Fanatics merchandise expands Kohl’s Fan Shop, the one-stop shop to get the entire family geared up for game day and beyond with a broad assortment of products from top national sports brands including Nike, Under Armour, adidas, Majestic, Fanatics, New Era, and more.

“Kohl’s is a best-in-class retailer, and we’re thrilled to elevate our existing wholesale relationship through this unique new offering which gives Kohl’s customers access to a broader online assortment of fan gear across all sports and teams, including specialty hot market and championship gear,” said Jack Boyle, Fanatics co-president of direct-to-consumer retail. “We’re excited to offer more products directly to customers through the Kohls.com platform – which their loyal customer base is already familiar with – making this a win-win for everyone.”

