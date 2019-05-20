Complexity Gaming Opens the Doors to Its New Headquarters, the GameStop Performance Center

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Complexity Gaming, one of North America’s most elite and longest standing esports organizations, today opened the doors to its highly anticipated new headquarters, the GameStop Performance Center. The first-of-its-kind facility is a manifestation of Complexity’s continued commitment to the advancement of the esports industry and its vision for the “Esports 3.0” era, where esports athletes are treated like professional sports athletes.

“We see the opening of our new headquarters as a critical step toward the professionalization of the esports industry overall and our vision for Esports 3.0,” said Jason Lake, Founder and CEO, Complexity Gaming. “Given our organization’s deep history, we are excited to continue this journey with an unprecedented facility that will drastically improve the lives of our players and provide a permanent home at The Star in Frisco for our fans old and new.”

At The Star in Frisco, Complexity’s 11,000-square-foot headquarters is just steps from the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters, allowing for seamless coordination between the two organizations, and establishing Complexity as one of the first esports organizations to fully integrate and connect with a traditional sports franchise. Complexity’s management team will be able to learn and adopt best practices from one of the most renowned professional sports organizations, and Complexity’s esports athletes will be able to train within the same facilities as the Dallas Cowboys players and enjoy professionally prepared nutritional meals together at the Training Table inside Ford Center at The Star, as well as access state-of-the-art facilities, such as Cowboys Fit.

“The opening of Complexity Gaming’s headquarters at The Star provides fans of all ages an opportunity to engage with our franchises in a unique, hands-on way,” said Jerry Jones, Owner, President and General Manager, Dallas Cowboys. “The GameStop Performance Center will bring a new excitement to the world of esports, and adds yet another unique experience to The Star that fans and visitors will be able to see up close and in person on our campus.”

Designed by leading design firm ICRAVE, the GameStop Performance Center houses a public area and retail space for visitors, as well as cutting-edge performance facilities for team members, including recovery, wellness and mental health amenities. The private area allows Complexity’s athletes, coaches and front office management to oversee day-to-day operations, while also providing a variety of resources to improve players’ physical and mental skills through:

Advanced Training Rooms : The unprecedented training rooms have the ability to mimic main stage competition settings, such as custom LED lighting, advanced sound engineering, and precision climate control.

: The unprecedented training rooms have the ability to mimic main stage competition settings, such as custom LED lighting, advanced sound engineering, and precision climate control. Mind Gym: In partnership with Mamba Sports Academy and HyperX, the Mind Gym will feature proprietary training software, high-end equipment for performance training, as well as rubber flooring for low impact activities, such as yoga, to promote player cognitive preparation and mental wellness.

In partnership with Mamba Sports Academy and HyperX, the Mind Gym will feature proprietary training software, high-end equipment for performance training, as well as rubber flooring for low impact activities, such as yoga, to promote player cognitive preparation and mental wellness. Decompression Porch: Players can recover from high-intensity training in a designated area that is outfitted with recovery equipment, cryotherapy, nap pods, flowing natural light, and calming music designed for mental relaxation.

Players can recover from high-intensity training in a designated area that is outfitted with recovery equipment, cryotherapy, nap pods, flowing natural light, and calming music designed for mental relaxation. Innovation Lab : Complexity will utilize this space to research, develop and test products in real time to enhance the industry standard for esports wellness and to boost player performance and longevity, as well as protect against injury.

: Complexity will utilize this space to research, develop and test products in real time to enhance the industry standard for esports wellness and to boost player performance and longevity, as well as protect against injury. Miller Lite Player Lounge: A dedicated space for players to relax with one another, coaches, and the management team, the Miller Lite Player Lounge will also feature a video wall, where Complexity can watch and support other esports teams during competitions. Miller Lite beer will be available on tap for of-age players to celebrate big wins.

A dedicated space for players to relax with one another, coaches, and the management team, the Miller Lite Player Lounge will also feature a video wall, where Complexity can watch and support other esports teams during competitions. Miller Lite beer will be available on tap for of-age players to celebrate big wins. Stream Studio: Complexity’s players and talent will be able to create high-quality content in real time. Additionally, Complexity’s content team will be able to use the space’s versatility for filming original content.

With The Star serving as a cornerstone of the local Frisco community, the GameStop Performance Center will also be open to the public to socialize, shop for Complexity merchandise, attend events, and enjoy other entertainment beginning in summer 2019. The public space will feature a 50-foot LED ribbon, as well as a Planar-provided 18-foot video wall that streams a variety of esports content from live tournament coverage to Complexity’s original series. Tablets will be available to casual gamers interested in playing the hottest mobile game titles, while high-powered gaming stations allow esports enthusiasts to go head-to-head in the latest PC games.

“We believe GameStop is the cultural center for gaming across every local neighborhood, and the GameStop Performance Center will become the epicenter for esports training where amateurs can gain access to insights and strategy from some of the best professionals in esports,” said Frank Hamlin, Chief Marketing Officer, GameStop. “It doesn’t get any better for amateurs of all ages looking to learn and compete at the highest level with this state-of-the art training facility.”

To further illustrate its vision for the future of esports, Complexity has partnered with a variety of endemic and non-endemic industry leaders, such as GameStop, MSI, HyperX, Planar, and MillerCoors. Beyond providing value to Complexity, each partnership has been constructed to advance the esports industry as a whole, such as engaging the esports community globally and locally, uncovering and sharing solutions that prevent esports injuries and extend professional careers of esports athletes, and creating meaningful esports experiences.

Press event will take place later today with additional photos to come. To learn more about the GameStop Performance Center, please visit https://gspc.gg/.

About Complexity Gaming

Complexity Gaming is one of North America’s longest standing and most successful esports organizations, now owned by Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys and investor John Goff. The esports organization is led by Founder and CEO Jason Lake, considered by many to be one of the founding fathers of esports in North America. Complexity’s esports teams have won more than 140 championships in nearly 30 game titles over its 15+ year history. Staunchly committed to passion, professionalism, and a player-first mentality, Complexity has been continuously recognized as a global leader in modern esports. For more information on Complexity, visit http://Complexity.gg and follow the organization on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.

About The Star

The Star is the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and training facility in Frisco, Texas. Developed as a first-of-its-kind partnership between the City of Frisco, Frisco ISD and the Dallas Cowboys, The Star features Ford Center, a 12,000-seat stadium that hosts Frisco ISD football games, concerts and other events; Cowboys Fit, a 60,000-square-foot gym developed in partnership with leading fitness developer, Mark Mastrov; Cowboys Club, a members-only club where the country club meets the NFL; the Omni Frisco Hotel, a 16-floor, 300-room luxury hotel; Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research at The Star, a 300,000-square-foot center of excellence for sports medicine; Twelve, a 17-story, luxury residential tower in partnership between Pro Football Hall-of-Fame Quarterback #12 Roger Staubach, and Dallas-based developer and former Dallas Cowboys center, Robert Shaw; as well as a variety of shopping, dining and nightlife options throughout The Star District. For more information on The Star, visit www.TheStarInFrisco.com.

About GameStop

GameStop, the world’s largest video game retailer, offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. GameStop Gives, the retailer’s social responsibility arm, unites with its associates and guests in supporting charity by giving more than $18 million since 2015. The retailer operates thousands of locations around the world under the GameStop, EB Games and Micromania retail brands. Fans can find their local GameStop store using the company’s online store locator tool. To get the latest news on video gaming and gear, follow GameStop on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. To learn more about GameStop and esports, please visit http://www.GameStop.com/esports. GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania are part of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), a global specialty retailer that makes the most popular technologies affordable and simple.