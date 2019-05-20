DataRobot and Informatica Partner to Accelerate Adoption of AI Across the Enterprise

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataRobot, the leader in automated machine learning, today announced a partnership with Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader. Through the partnership, enterprises can accelerate and scale the development and delivery of advanced AI solutions and deliver next-generation analytics.

The DataRobot automated machine learning platform puts the power of machine learning into the hands of any business user, automating the data science workflow, and offering pre-packaged expertise that enables users to build and deploy the most accurate predictive models in minutes. Informatica provides a leading enterprise cloud data management solution that accelerates data-driven digital transformation. The combination of the DataRobot automated machine learning platform and Informatica accelerates the democratization of data science by enabling users to access and prepare data, automatically build and deploy machine learning models, and then operationalize and manage the models for next-generation analytics.

“In today’s digital economy, data is the key ingredient to unlocking the power of AI,” said Seann Gardiner, EVP of Business Development, DataRobot. “This dynamic partnership between DataRobot and Informatica accelerates the AI journey for joint customers by providing an end-to-end solution –everything from data discovery and data integration to model building, deployment and operationalization – so enterprises can become masters of their own AI destinies.”

Informatica brings the capabilities of its robust big data management solutions to the DataRobot automated machine learning platform, helping joint users build the right datasets for AI and machine learning models. DataRobot brings the power of automated machine learning to Informatica users, allowing them to quickly build, validate, test, select, and deploy the best machine learning model to match their AI and data science challenges while removing silos between data analytics teams.

“Democratization of data science can be the fastest path to AI for enterprises, and clean, quality data is a critical success factor,” said Ronen Schwartz, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud, Big Data, and Data Integration, Informatica. “Informatica and DataRobot are partnering to accelerate AI projects with comprehensive, easy to use, collaborative data preparation capabilities combined with the ability to find, enrich, and operationalize data from all enterprise systems.”

Deloitte Consulting is already harnessing the joint power of Informatica and DataRobot to deliver multiple AI use cases.

Nitin Mittal, Principal and Analytics & Cognitive Leader, Deloitte Consulting, said, “As our customers' needs evolve, our goal is to develop, implement, and enable new AI-related use cases that transform businesses. In working with both DataRobot and Informatica, we can accelerate data modernization, intelligently automate business processes, and help clients on their journey to an AI enabled enterprise and to capture massive top and bottom line value.”

About DataRobot

DataRobot is the category creator and leading provider of automated machine learning. Organizations worldwide use DataRobot to empower the teams they already have in place to rapidly build and deploy machine learning models and create advanced AI applications. With a library of hundreds of the most powerful open source machine learning algorithms, the DataRobot platform encapsulates every best practice and safeguard to accelerate and scale data science capabilities while maximizing transparency, accuracy, and collaboration.

By making data scientists more productive and enabling the democratization of data science, DataRobot helps organizations transform into AI-driven enterprises. With offices around the globe, DataRobot is backed by $225 million in funding from top-tier firms, including New Enterprise Associates, Sapphire Ventures, Meritech, and DFJ. For more information, visit www.datarobot.com, and join the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn.