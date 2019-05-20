Triton Digital Integrates dataxu’s TouchPoint DSP with the a2x® Programmatic Marketplace to Provide Buyers with Access to Top-Tier Digital Audio Advertising Inventory

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the integration of its programmatic audio advertising marketplace, a2x®, with the TouchPoint DSP by dataxu, a leading software provider for marketing professionals. The integration provides dataxu’s customers with the ability to add online audio from premiere broadcasters, podcasters, and streaming music services around the world to their programmatic, omnichannel buys through private marketplace (PMP) deals.

“We are proud to have dataxu integrated with a2x,” said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. “We look forward to fueling the success of their buyers with the flexibility and enhanced targetability that is made possible through our transparent programmatic marketplace, and to increasing their reach through the addition of our premium audio inventory on connected devices such as desktops, mobile, and smart speakers.”

“Triton Digital shares our passion for delivering state-of-the-art technology and services that maximize reach, minimize hassle, and generate meaningful revenue, which made our decision to integrate with them an easy one,” said Ziggy Zografakis, Director, Marketplace at dataxu.

Customers of Triton Digital and dataxu will see true value in this integration.

“We look forward to the wide array of high quality audio inventory in Triton Digital’s a2x marketplace, and are pleased to provide our clients access to it through dataxu,” said Daniel Atai, Director at Viewspotter.

The global audio marketplace, a2x, is the world's first programmatic buying marketplace for digital audio. The industry-leading marketplace enables buyers to execute highly targeted and brand safe audio ad buys across a highly engaged digital audience. To learn more about a2x, contact monetization@tritondigital.com.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Dataxu

dataxu® helps marketing & media professionals use data to improve their advertising. Our software empowers you to connect with real people across all channels, including TV, capturing consumers’ attention when and where it matters most. With 10 offices around the world, we’re here to help power your business forward. Discover what you + our software can do at www.dataxu.com.