DeCurtis Corporation Receives Strategic Growth Investment from Shamrock Capital

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DeCurtis Corporation, a leading technology software solution provider focused on the enhancement of guest experiences and property management, received a significant, majority, strategic growth investment from Shamrock Capital, a Los Angeles-based investment firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

DeCurtis Corporation provides software solutions across the cruise line, theme park, hospitality, restaurant and related industries where high-quality technology is critical to sustainable growth. The DeCurtis Experience Platform (DXP) is an end-to-end, enterprise grade software solution that enables location and proximity-based services to assist in operational efficiency, experience enhancement and customer engagement. A few areas currently covered by the current iteration of the DXP are: activity and voyage reservations, free-flow embarkation and disembarkation modules, e-mustering, food & beverage reservations and ordering, table management, wayfinding, cabin / housekeeping notifications, kid activity and safety solutions.

“Shamrock’s long track record of working with companies focused on improving customer experiences coupled with their understanding of our business objectives and strategy make them the perfect partner for us,” said David DeCurtis, Founder and CEO of DeCurtis Corporation. “This investment will enable us to scale our growth effectively, to continue to enhance our technology suite, and to enable us to expand our solutions into additional verticals well-beyond the cruise and hospitality verticals.”

The cruise industry, according to Cruise Lines International Association, is undergoing explosive growth – there are over 300 ships in the water today increasing by 100 more in the next four years. The DeCurtis software solution is integrated in multiple leading operator’s lines today, as publicized with best-in-class operators such as Norwegian Cruise Lines and Crystal Cruise Lines. The DeCurtis Experience Platform installation does not require a drydock, enabling cruise operators to have a cost-efficient and flexible foundation to reduce friction at all points in addition to enhancing a traveler’s experience from well before a voyage and extending to well after.

“In May 2018, we partnered with DeCurtis Corporation and launched Cruise Freedom, our technology platform aimed at enhancing the guest experience from booking to disembarkation,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “While personal interaction will never be replaced with technology, the seasoned professionals at DeCurtis have provided us with a software solution that will empower our team to provide guests with seamless and unforgettable vacation experiences.”

“DeCurtis Corporation is a true industry leader at the forefront of helping its clients increase operational efficiency and enhance the customer experience through its innovative technology,” said Andy Howard, Partner at Shamrock Capital. “The DeCurtis Experience Platform is easily and directly applicable to a wide range of industries to utilize its numerous software solutions. We look forward to partnering with the DeCurtis team to realize its larger vision and ultimate growth aspirations.”

DeCurtis Corporation has approximately 170 employees with offices and presence located in Orlando, FL; Miami, FL; Raleigh, NC; Dallas, TX; and Bangalore and Jaipur, India.

Q Advisors, a global TMT investment banking boutique, represented DeCurtis on the transaction.

About DeCurtis Corporation

DeCurtis Corporation is the first choice for location and proximity-based guest experience solutions. Creator of Mobile Assembly Suite (MAS) and the DeCurtis Experience Platform (DXP) software, DeCurtis Corporation is the leader in transformational experience technology focused on cruise but applicable to restaurants, theme parks, and the extended hospitality industry. With a vast range of experience working with some of the world’s best, most-recognized brands, DeCurtis Corporation transforms existing client experiences to make them better, faster and stronger through creative application of the latest technology. Pairing deep industry knowledge with that technology, DeCurtis Corporation transforms day-to-day experiences for clients and their guests. For more information on DeCurtis Corporation, please visit www.decurtis.com.

About Shamrock Capital

Shamrock Capital is a Los Angeles-based investment firm with approximately $1.5 billion of assets under management, investing exclusively in the media, entertainment, and communications sectors. Shamrock was originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney and has since evolved into an institutional money manager with a leading group of investors including endowment and pension funds. Shamrock partners with strong management teams and takes an active, collaborative approach to creating value in each investment. Shamrock’s current investments include Appetize, Branded Cities, BTI Studios, FanDuel, Maple Media, Mobilitie, Omega Wireless, Pixellot, Screenvision Media, Silvergate Media and Wpromote. For more information, visit shamrockcap.com.