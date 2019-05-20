GLIDE and eBay Present the 20th Annual Auction for Power Lunch with Warren Buffett, May 26 – May 31

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GLIDE is pleased to announce the annual eBay for Charity Auction for Power Lunch with Warren Buffett, which will begin at 7:30 pm PDT on Sunday, May 26 and end at 7:30 pm PDT on Friday, May 31, 2019. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the legendary auction, which to date has provided nearly $30 million to support GLIDE’s comprehensive suite of social services that help San Francisco’s most vulnerable residents overcome hunger, poverty, homelessness and health challenges as well as social isolation and marginalization.

“It makes a difference, and it translates into human beings finding that there is hope in life and that something better is there,” Mr. Buffett said recently about the money raised for GLIDE over the past 20 years.

The annual Power Lunch with Warren Buffett is made possible through the support of eBay for Charity. The winning bidder and up to seven friends will have the opportunity to dine with Mr. Buffett at Smith & Wollensky in New York City.

Over the past 19 years, the winning bids have ranged from $25,000 (prior to eBay’s involvement) to the highest bid of $3,456,789. Last year’s winning bid was $3,300,100. Bidding starts at $25,000 and all bidders must be pre-qualified prior. To pre-qualify, visit: eBay.com/GLIDE.

“For two decades, this incredible generosity by Warren Buffett has allowed us to deliver services consistently and unconditionally to our neighbors who are in most need,” said GLIDE President and CEO Karen Hanrahan.

“I’m so grateful for Warren’s continued partnership,” said GLIDE’s Co-Founder Reverend Cecil Williams. “Our longtime friendship is grounded in a shared dedication to helping others and providing unconditional support.”

“I’m proud that we’ve played a part in supporting GLIDE, especially as we reflect on this milestone,” said eBay’s President and CEO Devin Wenig. “It’s an organization that has lifted up the most vulnerable among us and aligns with our values.”

For more information, please contact GLIDE at (415) 674-6060, Buffett@GLIDE.org or visit eBay.com/GLIDE.