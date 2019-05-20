ClioSoft and Silvaco Collaborate to Integrate ClioSoft’s SOS Design Data Management Platform with Silvaco’s Analog Custom Design Tools

FREMONT & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClioSoft and Silvaco today announced SOS for Silvaco, a SoC design management platform developed by ClioSoft, Inc. in collaboration with Silvaco, Inc. The solution involves integration of ClioSoft’s flagship SOS7 design management platform, into Silvaco’s Analog Custom Design tool flow to provide design management and multi-site team collaboration support for designers who use Silvaco’s Analog IC tool suite to develop analog and mixed-signal designs for process nodes down to 5nm.

ClioSoft's SOS7 design management platform for Silvaco Gateway and Expert tools provides analog/mixed-signal designers a seamless, integrated design-management solution to improve design productivity. Users have an easy-to-use, intuitive interface for revision control and release management within the Silvaco tools to manage their schematics, layouts and other views. Designers can integrate SOS7 for Silvaco into any design flow without having to modify their existing design methodology.

“Silicon Creations provides world-class silicon intellectual property (IP) for precision and general-purpose timing (PLLs), low power, high-performance SerDes and high-speed differential I/Os,” said Brian Eplett, Director of Engineering at Silicon Creations. “Our designs have been integrated on more than 500 chips, in technologies ranging from 5nm to 180nm. We rely on a suite of Silvaco's products, including Gateway schematic editor and the Expert hierarchical IC layout editor. We have been using ClioSoft’s SOS7 design management platform on the cloud for the past few years. With integration into Silvaco’s Analog Custom Design tools Gateway and Expert, SOS7 enables us to securely manage our design with our team located in multiple sites around the world. The integration support we have received from ClioSoft and Silvaco is excellent and the support team is very knowledgeable and prompt in resolving issues.”

SOS7 for Silvaco features include:

Integration with Silvaco Gateway and Expert for auto check-out and check-in

Easy access to design management commands from the library navigator in the tools

Data management operations for an entire design hierarchy

Built for performance, scalability and data security

These and other features of SOS for Silvaco also minimize possible configuration errors, re-design iterations and makes design reuse more efficient.

"We are pleased to provide SOS7 design management platform for the Silvaco Analog IC tool suite for use by leading analog and mixed-signal design teams, such as Silicon Creations," said Srinath Anantharaman, founder and CEO of ClioSoft. "The integrated solution enables design teams to collaborate efficiently in a secure design environment when developing their IPs or SoCs either locally or across multiple design sites. It enables design teams to successfully tapeout their designs by mitigating the risk by sharing and using the correct version of the design data and IPs."

"As analog and mixed-signal designs continue to grow in complexity, there is an increasing demand for an enterprise design data management for design teams to build and collaborate without risking productivity time," said Fred Sendig, General Manager ACD Division at Silvaco. "Our collaboration with ClioSoft delivers a proven commercial SoC design management solution for analog and mixed-signal design teams using the Silvaco Analog IC tool suite."

About ClioSoft

ClioSoft is the pioneer and leading developer of enterprise system-on-chip (SoC) design configuration and enterprise IP management solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company provides two unique platforms that enable IP design management and reuse. The SOS7 platform is the only design management solution for multi-site design collaboration for all types of designs – analog, digital, RF and mixed-signal and the designHUB platform provides a collaborative IP reuse ecosystem for enterprises. ClioSoft customers include the top 20 semiconductor companies worldwide. The company is headquartered in Fremont, CA with sales offices and distributors in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Israel, India, China, Taiwan, Korea and Japan. For more information visit www.cliosoft.com

About Silvaco, Inc.

Silvaco is a leading EDA tools and semiconductor IP provider used for process and device development for advanced semiconductors, power IC, display and memory design. For over 30 years, Silvaco has enabled its customers to develop next generation semiconductor products in the shortest time with reduced cost. We are a technology company outpacing the EDA industry by delivering innovative smart silicon solutions to meet the world’s ever-growing demand for mobile intelligent computing. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Japan and Asia. For more information, visit Silvaco.com.