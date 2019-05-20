Hyundai Chemical Company, Ltd. Selects Univation’s UNIPOL™ PE Technology for New High-Density Polyethylene Plant

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyundai Chemical Company, Ltd. has chosen Univation Technologies’ UNIPOL™ PE Technology for a 300 kTA high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plant to be located at Hyundai’s site in Daesan, Republic of Korea.

Hyundai will utilize a broad range of Univation’s HDPE product technology portfolio including the ACCLAIM™ K-100 Catalyst Series for advanced HDPE products such as film, large part blow molding (LPBM) and geomembrane applications. Additionally, Hyundai has taken advantage of the flexible design of their UNIPOL™ PE Reactor line by investing in future production capabilities for both linear-low density polyethylene (LLDPE) and metallocene polyethylene (mPE) products.

Hyundai will also implement Univation’s latest process control system, PREMIER™ APC+ 2.0, which delivers state-of-the-art process control specifically designed for UNIPOL™ PE Technology to maximize production rates, facilitate product transitions and enhance overall economic performance.

“We are delighted that Hyundai Chemical selected Univation’s UNIPOL™ PE Technology for their new plant in the Republic of Korea,” said Dr. Steven Stanley, President of Univation Technologies. “This new UNIPOL™ PE Reactor will provide Hyundai with a robust portfolio of competitive and well-recognized HDPE products covering a breadth of applications highly suitable for key growth opportunities in domestic and export markets.”

Mr. Jung, Im-ju, Executive Director / Head of Process Department of Hyundai Chemical Plant, commented, “Regional demand for high-performance HDPE products continues to exceed expectations within the markets where we participate — and this new capacity addition was recognized as essential to satisfy our customers' growing needs.” Mr. Jung, Im-ju continued, “We are delighted to work with Univation on this important construction project for our new UNIPOL™ PE Reactor line and we look forward to its safe start-up and the introduction of our HDPE supply into the market.”

About Hyundai Chemical Company, Ltd.

Hyundai Chemical was established from a strategic joint venture between Hyundai Oilbank and Lotte Chemical on May 20, 2014. Our main product, MX has been in short supply in the Asia Pacific region since 2015. We are launched as a form of joint venture in order to meet MX demands of both Hyundai Oilbank and Lotte Chemical for their BTX plants, and to seek profitability from growing global demands. The ownership of Hyundai Chemical has been split 60-40 between Hyundai Oilbank and Lotte Chemical. At an estimated cost of 1.2 trillion KRW, our plants have been built over the area of 260,000 m2 within the Hyundai Oilbank plant site in Daesan, Chungcheongnam-do.

About Univation Technologies, LLC

Univation Technologies is the global leader in licensed polyethylene technology. Univation has a proven track record of delivering process, product and catalyst technologies as well as related technical services to the global polyethylene industry for more than 50 years. More than one-third of all HDPE and LLDPE resins produced globally is supplied by the industry-leading UNIPOL™ PE Process. Univation is also the world’s leading manufacturer and supplier of conventional and advanced polyethylene polymerization catalysts designed specifically for the UNIPOL™ PE Process. For more information, visit univation.com.

ACCLAIM and PREMIER are trademarks of Univation Technologies. UNIPOL is a trademark of The Dow Chemical Company (“Dow”) or an affiliated company of Dow, licensed for use to Univation Technologies.