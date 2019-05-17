Elara Caring Selects GuideIT to Help Information Technology Transformation Across the Enterprise

ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elara Caring, one of the nation’s leading provider of home health care services, selected GuideIT to assist with the consolidation and transformation of the information technology (IT) infrastructure that enables Elara Caring to care for approximately 60,000 patients across 16 states daily.

GuideIT is providing program management on IT infrastructure projects including network, cloud, security and email.

Helping Elara Caring’s 35,000 team members provide the right care, at the right time, in the right place, is a critical component of the company’s IT responsibilities.

“We are excited to be working with GuideIT as we transform Elara Caring into a national leader,” said Dave Marchand, Elara Caring Chief Information Officer. “We take our role in providing patient comfort and care very personally, and our IT infrastructure is a major component of our strategy.”

“Elara Caring has a compelling vision for providing exceptional care,” said Chuck Lyles, CEO for GuideIT. “With our focus on supporting growth and acquisition strategies for healthcare providers though cost-efficient technology services, we are committed to contributing to Elara Caring’s transformation.”

GuideIT provides IT services that make technology contribute to business success. GuideIT utilizes technology in an industry context to enable the creation of business value and create an IT experience that delivers.

About Elara Caring

Elara Caring (www.elara.com) is one of the nation’s largest providers of home-based care, with a footprint in the Northeast, Midwest and South. Elara brings together three award-winning organizations — Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services — into one transformational company, which provides the highest-quality comprehensive care continuum of personal care, skilled home health, hospice care and behavioral health. The company, comprised of 35,000 caregivers serving over 60,000 patients and their families daily, in 225 locations across 16 states, is focused on providing patients with the “right care, at the right time, in the right place.”

About GuideIT

GuideIT provides IT services that make technology contribute to business success. Through its consulting, managed IT, digital business, and cyber security solutions and the way it partners with customers, simplifies the complex, and inspires confidence, GuideIT utilizes technology in an industry context to enable the creation of business value and create an IT experience that delivers. Founded in 2013 and part of a heritage that dates to the industry’s founding, GuideIT has been recognized for its service quality, positive work environment and growth. More information is available at www.guideit.com.