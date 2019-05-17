Intelligent Waves Awarded Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) in Support of Defensive Cyber Operations

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent Waves LLC, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, announced it was awarded an Eagle Shield Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) by the U.S. Army in support of Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO).

The U.S. Army's cyber mission of maintaining cyberspace security and operations requires the integration of complementary systems and advanced technologies to support Cyber Protection Teams (CPTs) worldwide. With a five-year performance period, the BPA addresses the need for flexible, scalable and responsive changes driven by the evolving threat landscape, technological innovations and availability of cyberspace solutions.

Under the terms of the contract, Intelligent Waves will support DCO programs and the Department of Defense (DoD) cyber community by providing program management support services for cyber-related, non-traditional procurement activities. The work aims to expand DCO capabilities and equip cyberspace defenders with enhanced abilities in the future.

“Intelligent Waves brings PEO-EIS a unique portfolio of skills to support US Army DCO procurement efforts,” says Matthew Stern, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for Intelligent Waves. “Our portfolio includes such diverse elements as expertise in DCO operations and analysis, unmatched talent in providing secure communications to elite military units, and deep understanding of the requirements related to the Army’s DCO Programs of Record. We look forward to a partnership to deliver PM DCO with the skills, abilities and operational experience for the successful Program Management of the current and future Defensive Cyber Weapon Systems in the US Army arsenal.”

Eagle Shield BPA is open for ordering in support of Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems (PEO EIS), Project Manager Defensive Cyber Operations (PM DCO), U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM), ARCYBER, Headquarters, Department of the Army (HQDA), Chief Information Officer/G6 (CIO G6), Program Executive Office Command, Control and Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T), and Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors (PEO IEW&S).

About Intelligent Waves

Founded in 2006, Intelligent Waves LLC is an end-to-end information technology solutions provider. Excelling in enterprise systems engineering, cloud computing, cyber, mobility, and operations and intelligence analytics, we deploy secure technologies and digital strategies to drive innovation for our customers. For more information, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.