For Second Year, Funding is Available to Address Homelessness in Delaware

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FHLBank Pittsburgh and the Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) are partnering for a second year to fund programs across the state that work to address homelessness. FHLBank Pittsburgh is providing $700,000 toward the effort, which is called Home4Good, and DSHA is providing $500,000, for a total contribution of $1.2 million in 2019.

“FHLBank is pleased to again partner with DSHA on this important community program,” said John Bendel, FHLBank’s Senior Director of Community Investment. “Home4Good’s flexibility and focus on innovative initiatives continue to help Delaware organizations assist individuals who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.”

As in 2018, funding will be distributed as grants to organizations with programs that help people retain or find housing, as well as those that provide supportive services. Interested groups are advised to submit proposals for Home4Good funding directly to DSHA. All applicants team with FHLBank member financial institutions to further develop relationships that can help meet the service provider’s future funding needs, which is a long-term benefit of Home4Good. Submitted proposals will be considered for funding by FHLBank Pittsburgh and DSHA.

“The organizations who were awarded Home4Good funding in the first round are making a difference in the lives of so many Delawareans, and we are thrilled to be able to provide another year of support for the program thanks to our partnership with FHLBank Pittsburgh,” said DSHA Director Anas Ben Addi. “I encourage organizations throughout our state to submit proposals for this next round of funding so we can continue our efforts to help individuals and families facing homelessness find permanent housing.”

Many organizations qualify to apply for funding, including local governments, nonprofits, housing authorities and others. Successful Home4Good applicants will offer programs that prevent or reduce homelessness, collaborate with others to address established housing goals and have a track record of success. The deadline for service providers to apply for 2019 funding is Aug. 22.

Interested organizations can participate in an informational stakeholders meeting on Monday, June 10, at 1 p.m. at Delaware Technical Community College’s Terry Campus in Dover, Delaware. Organizations interested in participating in the meeting can contact Angie Lord at angie@destatehousing.com.

Additional information about Home4Good is available at www.fhlb-pgh.com and at destatehousing.com. Interested organizations can also contact Kate Swanson at kate.swanson@fhlb-pgh.com or Jessica Eisenbrey at jessica@destatehousing.com for details.

About FHLBank Pittsburgh

As an intermediary between global capital markets and local lenders, FHLBank Pittsburgh provides readily available liquidity, as well as affordable housing and community development opportunities, to member financial institutions of all sizes in Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Bank is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, which was established by Congress in 1932 and serves as a reliable source of funds for housing, jobs and growth in all economic cycles. To learn more, visit www.fhlb-pgh.com.

About the Delaware State Housing Authority

The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA), formed in 1968, is dedicated to providing quality, affordable housing opportunities and appropriate supportive services to low- and moderate-income Delawareans. In addition to its role as the State’s Housing Finance Agency, DSHA is unique in that it also serves as a Public Housing Authority and acts as a Community Development and Planning Agency. As a Public Housing Authority, DSHA receives funding from HUD to build, own and operate public housing in Kent and Sussex counties, two of Delaware’s three counties. For more information about the Delaware State Housing Authority, please call (888) 363-8808 or visit our website at www.destatehousing.com.