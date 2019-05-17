Willdan Selected to Deliver Energy Efficiency Projects at New York City Municipal Facilities

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that it has been selected as a pre-qualified contractor by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). Willdan is pre-qualified for three years to deliver turnkey projects and perform retro-commissioning services for energy efficient repairs and capital projects at City agencies. New York City has budgeted $1.5 billion citywide over the next four years for energy efficiency measures and building retrofits in order to realize its One City, Built to Last plan.

The City of New York has a goal to reduce emissions by 80% of 2005 levels by 2050. Willdan is one of 11 contractors on New York City DCAS’ pre-qualified contractors list for Expense Funded Energy Efficiency Projects. As a selected contractor, Willdan can deliver energy retrofits and projects such as HVAC, lighting, domestic hot water, and building envelope upgrades.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical, including statements regarding Willdan's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, estimates, plans or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risk that Willdan will not be able to expand its services or meet the needs of customers in markets in which it operates. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, Willdan’s ability to adequately complete projects in a timely manner, Willdan’s ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive energy efficiency services market, changes in state, local, and regional economies and government budgets, Willdan’s ability to win new contracts, to renew existing contracts (including with its three primary customers and the two primary customers of recently acquired Lime Energy) and to compete effectively for contract awards through bidding processes and Willdan’s ability to successfully integrate its acquisitions and execute on its growth strategy. Willdan’s business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 28, 2018. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.