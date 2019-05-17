Hyundai L&C USA and Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces Celebrate Grand Opening of New Solid Surface Manufacturing Plant

TEMPLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces and Hyundai L&C USA held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 16 to officially announce the grand opening of their new manufacturing plant under their new joint venture, ASM (American Surfacing Materials, LLC). Developed to support the continued expansion and growth of Wilsonart® Solid Surface and Hanex® Solid Surfaces product lines, the facility will also create more than 50 new jobs for the local area.

Approximately 50 guests attended the opening ceremony, including several State and Local government officials, Temple Mayor Tim Davis, Councilwoman Jessica Walker, County Commissioner Bill Schumann, and representatives from both the Temple Chamber of Commerce and the Temple Economic Development Corporation. Mr. Jung Seok Yoo, CEO of Hyundai L&C, along with Wilsonart CEO, Mr. Tim O’Brien, and Mr. Young Wook Cho, CEO of ASM, gave remarks at the event, praising the hard work and collaboration that went into developing the new plant.

The 135,000 square foot facility features the most state-of-the-art production equipment available, with the capacity to produce up to 300,000 sheets of solid surface annually. The facility will produce solid surface sheets up to 60 inches wide, allowing a much higher degree of flexibility and efficiency in fabrication and installation, saving fabricators and their customers time and money. Additionally, the plant’s central location allows both companies to maximize product availability, proximity to customers and better serve the solid surface market with American made products.

“For over 60 years, Wilsonart has held fast to a promise our original founders’ made; that Wilsonart would always provide our customers with industry leading products and unparalleled service,” said Tim O’Brien, CEO of Wilsonart. “Today we celebrate that commitment with the opening of this solid surface manufacturing facility right here in Temple, Texas. Born out of a partnership with Hyundai L&C that has lasted 15 years, this new plant offers both of our companies an innovative, state-of-the-art facility that will deliver distinctive products our customers can’t find anywhere else.”

“The new ASM solid surface plant is an excellent collaboration between two leaders in the industry. This partnership will allow both companies to better serve their customers with US supply of the highest quality solid surface on the market. We’re very excited about the positive impact this will have on our Hanex Solid Surfaces customers’ ability to realize greater efficiencies and success in their businesses,” says HS Kim, CEO of Hyundai L&C in North America. “Through our collaboration with our partner on this new facility and our strong national sales network and distribution channels, Hyundai L&C USA can remain at the forefront of solid surface manufacturing, innovation and customer satisfaction.”

