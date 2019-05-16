DynCorp International Awarded Aviation Field Maintenance (AFM II East) Contract

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On May 15, the U.S. Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal awarded DynCorp International (DI) a contract for Aviation Field Maintenance (AFM) and Sustainment Level Maintenance for the AFM Directorate (AFMD) in the East Region. The work involves program management, aircraft and ground support equipment maintenance, as well as aircraft modifications, and other logistical support to aviation customers worldwide. The contract is a one year base with seven one year options, with a total contract ceiling not to exceed $2.447 billion.

On April 26, DI won the AFM II West contract. AFM II East covers regions in the rest of the world.

“The entire DynAviation team is thrilled with the U.S. Army’s decision to award DI AFM East,” said Joe Ford, president of DynAviation. “We look forward to continuing our support and partnership on this critical mission for Army Aviation.”

About DynCorp International

DynCorp International is a leading global services provider offering unique, tailored solutions for an ever-changing world. Built on over seven decades of experience as a trusted partner to commercial, government and military customers, DI provides sophisticated aviation, logistics, training, intelligence and operational solutions wherever we are needed. DynCorp International is headquartered in McLean, Va. For more information, visit our blogs Inside DI or DI at Work or follow DynCorp International on Twitter.