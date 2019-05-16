IPValue Subsidiary Licenses Samsung to Patent Portfolio Acquired from Cypress

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IPValue Management, Inc. today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Monterey Research, LLC has granted Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. a worldwide, nonexclusive license to Monterey’s patent portfolio of more than 2,000 issued and pending patents in countries across North America, Asia, and Europe. Monterey acquired its portfolio of semiconductor memory, logic, and manufacturing process patents from Cypress Semiconductor Corporation in a series of transactions beginning in 2016. The Samsung deal is the fifth license from Monterey to a memory manufacturer and also covers Samsung’s logic product lines.

“The patented inventions included in the Monterey portfolio are the result of many years of research by innovators from Cypress, Spansion, AMD, and Fujitsu,” said Keith Wilson, Executive Vice President of IPValue and General Manager of Monterey. “Monterey now has licensed over 50% of the DRAM and NAND Flash markets by volume and has added momentum to its processor and other semiconductor licensing programs.”

The Monterey deal continues IPValue’s remarkable string of success in licensing in the semiconductor market. “In the past two years, IPValue has concluded an array of significant semiconductor deals, generating over $400 million dollars in licensing revenue,” said John Lindgren, who has led IPValue as CEO since 2017. “In addition to licenses to this patent portfolio from Cypress, we have closed multiple licensing deals in the past year to portfolios from NXP and Elpida, and we are making significant progress in our licensing efforts involving a semiconductor portfolio recently acquired from Seiko Epson.”

About IPValue Management

IPValue’s mission is to fuel innovation by working with leading technology enterprises to generate revenues from their IP portfolios. Since inception in 2001, IPValue has generated over $2B in cash from patent licenses, resulting in $1B to its partners. IPValue currently owns and manages the commercialization of over 7,000 patents. For more information, visit www.IPValue.com.