OpenSesame Announces Expanded Partnership with UL to Broaden Workplace Health, Safety, and Compliance Course Offerings

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenSesame, the elearning innovator, announced the addition of UL to its popular OpenSesame Plus subscription to expand its global offering of curated safety and compliance training critical to enterprise organizations. Today’s highly technical and often hazardous work environments, combined with swiftly changing technology and increasingly stringent regulations, demand businesses provide thorough, industry-specific training to keep their employees safe and minimize risk.

The OpenSesame Plus subscription, with over 6,000 curated courses—now including UL course content—is the go-to solution for Global 2000 companies to help streamline processes, develop and retain top talent, and future-proof their organization.

Founded in 1894, UL offers over 125 years of deep expertise in health and safety, compliance, sustainability, and workplace excellence, and more than 1,300 industry-specific courses offered in up to 19 languages.

“In today’s increasingly complex work environments and ever-changing compliance requirements, organizations need to minimize risk and prevent injuries on the job,” said Spencer Thornton, Vice President of Curation at OpenSesame. “Adding UL course content to the OpenSesame Plus subscription enables businesses to provide industry-specific health, safety, and compliance training quickly and easily to their global workforce.”

“Empowering trust in the safety, security, and sustainability of products, organizations, and supply chains is at the core of UL’s mission,” remarked Scott Barnard, Managing Director of UL PURE Learning. “We’re excited to expand our strategic partnership with OpenSesame to expand access of on-demand compliance and safety elearning courses for global enterprises.”

About OpenSesame

OpenSesame helps develop the world’s most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world’s top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to increasing utilization and improving your L&D programs. Not only will you have the flexibility of multiple purchasing options from OpenSesame, you’ll find it simple to use and administer your elearning courses. To learn more, visit www.opensesame.com.

About UL

UL PURE Learning empowers organizations to protect the well-being of workers, reduce risk, improve productivity, enhance compliance, and drive measurable business improvement through its EHS, learning, and compliance platforms. We are a division of UL, the premier global independent safety science company that has championed progress for 120 years. To learn more, visit ulpurelearning.com.