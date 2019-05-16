Georgia Tech Announces New Dining Services Provider

Aramark partners with hundreds of campuses around the country, serving millions of students each day. (Photo: Business Wire)

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Georgia Tech has announced Aramark as its new on-campus dining services provider effective July 1st.

The partnership comes after a collaborative RFP proposal process including input from students, faculty and staff. Aramark serves hundreds of educational institutions, sports teams and businesses around the world.

“We are excited to work with Aramark to improve food service opportunities for the campus community,” said Associate Vice President for Campus Services Kasey Helton. “The collaboration will transform the dining program while maintaining high-quality standards, reasonably priced options and a variety that support the diverse needs of the Tech community.”

Aspects of the new contract will include the following:

Hyper-local partnerships with area celebrity chefs and restauranteurs

New technology to streamline service and wait times

More creative menus/varied choices focused on quality, health, convenience and personalization

Renovations of dining facilities

Sustainability initiatives

“Aramark is extremely proud to partner with the Institute,” said Jeff Gilliam, President of Aramark’s Higher Education division. “We look forward to helping the Institute with its campus transformation of the Wenn Student Center and ultimately enhancing the living and learning experience and environment for students, faculty, staff and visitors.”

About The Georgia Institute of Technology

The Georgia Institute of Technology, also known as Georgia Tech, is one of the nation’s leading research universities — a university that embraces change while continually creating the next. The next generation of leaders. The next breakthrough startup company. The next life-saving medical treatment.

Georgia Tech provides a focused, technologically based education to more than 32,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Georgia Tech has many nationally recognized programs, all top-ranked by peers and publications alike, and is ranked in the nation’s top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. It offers degrees through the Colleges of Computing, Design, Engineering, Sciences, the Scheller College of Business, and the Ivan Allen College of Liberal Arts. As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech has more than 100 centers focused on interdisciplinary research that consistently contribute vital research and innovation to American government, industry, and business.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, state-of-the-art healthcare providers, the world’s leading educational institutions, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. Our 270,000 team members deliver experiences that enrich and nourish millions of lives every day through innovative services in food, facilities management and uniforms. We work to put our sustainability goals into action by focusing on initiatives that engage our employees, empower healthy living, preserve our planet and build local communities. Aramark is recognized as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE, as well as an employer of choice by the Human Rights Campaign and DiversityInc. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.