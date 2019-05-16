CIMTEC Awarded Factory-Authorized GE Rx7i Repair, Parts and Support Center Designation

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIMTEC Automation, LLC, has been named the Authorized Repair Center for Emerson Automation’s Rx7i product line. Initially introduced as the GE Fanuc/GE IP Rx7i product line in 2005, the Rx7i product family of processors, racks, power supplies and specialty cards was the flagship controller in GE’s PAC offering that also includes the popular Rx3i line.

The Rx7i authorization is significant for Rx7i users because it establishes a Factory- Authorized Repair, Parts and Support center for this product line that was discontinued in late 2017. CIMTEC will provide Factory-quality Repairs to all Rx7i (IC698 prefix) units including:

Original OEM Components used on all repairs

Each unit repaired to Factory standards per original board descriptions, schematics and functional specifications

Each unit tested to Factory Test Specifications

Each unit burned in under full-load conditions to insure Factory-quality performance

In addition, all remanufactured Rx7i parts from CIMTEC will be certified to factory standards with the same repair processes listed above and come with a 2-year warranty. This includes all IC698CPE030, IC698CPE040 and IC698PSA350 units.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have acquired the Rx7i Repair Authorization from Emerson,” said Roy Pelkey, Vice President of CIMTEC’s Qualitrol Repair and Support Division. “CIMTEC continues to grow as the top Repair, Parts and Support Center for GE’s discontinued products lines. Since 2012, we have been Authorized for the GE 90-70 line, the GE QuickPanel lines, GE Field Control line and now the Rx7i line. Our depth of knowledge, quality workmanship, national support reach and customer-first business culture means that users of any GE Legacy PLC or HMI system will be in the best hands possible when trusting their systems to CIMTEC.”

Since 1992, CIMTEC, through its Qualitrol International Repair Division, has supported Legacy GE PLC and HMI lines with unparalleled repair and remanufacturing services. CIMTEC has over 13,000 Legacy GE parts in stock ready to ship anywhere in the world. The company also provides field and phone support for all legacy lines including 90-70, 90-30, Genius I/O, Field Control and the Rx7i families.

About CIMTEC Automation, LLC:

Established in 1987, CIMTEC Automation is a leader in full-service, customized industrial automation services and products. CIMTEC Automation has become one of the industry’s largest, most advanced, responsive and trusted automation products and engineering solutions providers for industries including: Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Consumer Products, Transportation, Oil and Gas, Utilities, Custom Machine Builders, and the Military.

CIMTEC has supplied more than 100,000 control systems and carries an extensive inventory of products and automation parts for controls, robotics, and vision/sensors, such as: Programmable Controllers (PLC), Intelligent Sensors Products, Motion Controller Products, Machine Vision Systems, 3D Inspection Systems, and Robotics.

Trained technicians offer wide-ranging expertise from engineering to repair to sales, and are experts in the latest technology, including networking, open architecture, safety, and enterprise systems.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, CIMTEC has offices in strategic locations throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.