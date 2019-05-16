Life Science Cares Announces Inaugural Group of Founding Corporate Members

CAMBRIDGE, Ma.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twenty-seven life science companies have signed on as Founding Members of Life Science Cares, a non-profit collective effort of the Life Science industry to eliminate the impact of poverty in the greater Boston area.

Life Science Cares Founding Members are committed to good citizenship and addressing the societal challenges of our time in Greater Boston. These 27 Founding Member companies have committed resources—financial and human—toward the LSC mission.

“Our work every day reminds us how great the need for food, shelter, education and opportunity is for some in the Greater Boston area, and we are only as strong as our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Sarah MacDonald, the executive director of Life Science Cares. “It’s a true honor to have this group of prominent, industry-leading companies serve as Life Science Cares’ Founding Members. These companies have answered the call to help by pledging their time, talent and treasure to help those in need.”

Since its founding in 2017, Life Science Cares has distributed more than $1 million in grants to 19 social-service organizations in the greater Boston area. In addition, Life Science Cares has already worked with 300 Boston-area based companies performing 6,500+ hours of community service. The organization’s efforts are supported by an Advisory Board of 142 executives across Boston and the new membership structure will allow the organization to grow its grant-making well into the future.

“This is an exciting day for Life Science Cares, and we are thrilled that these Founding Member companies have come together to work towards a common goal of such significance,” said Rob Perez, Founder & Chairman of Life Science Cares. “We are incredibly proud of all that we have achieved thus far, and are hopeful that these collective efforts will become the norm in industries and geographies across the country.”

The list of inaugural corporate members is comprised of diverse and innovative members of the Boston healthcare community that includes pre-clinical, clinical and commercial stage companies, services providers and others who are active in the growth and development of life sciences in Massachusetts. The full list of founding member companies includes:

Akili Interactive

Albireo (Nasdaq: ALBO)

Alexion

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY)

Aptus Health

Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute

Boston Biomedical, Inc.

Constellation Pharma

CRISPR Therapeutics

Dicerna

Editas Medicine (Nasdaq: EDIT)

Epizyme (Nasdaq: EPZM)

Genocea (Nasdaq: GNCA)

Halloran Consulting

Higgins Group

Ipsen

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Mass. Life Sciences Center

MassBio

MassMEDIC

Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA)

Nimbus Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SPRO)

Syros (Nasdaq: SYRS)

Trinity Partners

Verastem

Many of the Founding Members will join other industry leaders at the sold-out Life Science Cares Impact Breakfast on Monday, May 20th in Kendall Square.

Life Science Cares’ mission focuses on providing human and financial resources to the most efficient and effective service organizations in Greater Boston that work in three areas:

Survival: Includes organizations doing work in hunger, homelessness, domestic abuse, crime prevention and other areas.

Includes organizations doing work in hunger, homelessness, domestic abuse, crime prevention and other areas. Education: Includes STEM education, college preparation and college success, educational enrichment and inspiration.

Includes STEM education, college preparation and college success, educational enrichment and inspiration. Sustainability: Includes organizations that work in job creation, job training, mentoring, and economic development.

About Life Science Cares

Life Science Cares is a collective effort of the life science industry to end poverty in the greater Boston area. We harness the human and financial resources of life science companies and industry leaders to support service organizations that do the best work in fighting poverty and providing educational opportunity in our community. For more information, visit lifesciencecares.org.