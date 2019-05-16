Alcoa and United Steelworkers Union Extend Negotiations on Labor Agreement for Five U.S. Locations

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alcoa Corporation, a global leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, has agreed to extend the existing labor contract with the United Steelworkers to reach a new multi-year labor agreement covering approximately 1,700 active employees at five U.S. locations.

The Company and the union have agreed to recognize the existing contract, which was set to expire on May 15, 2019, so negotiations can continue. A new deadline has not been set.

Employees represented by the United Steelworkers will continue to work under the terms of the extended contract at the five sites: Warrick Operations in Indiana; Massena Operations in New York; Gum Springs in Arkansas; Wenatchee Works in Washington and Point Comfort in Texas.

Most of those represented by the United Steelworkers work at Warrick Operations’ aluminum smelter and rolling mill and at the Massena Operations smelter. The Point Comfort alumina refinery and the Wenatchee Works aluminum smelter are both fully curtailed.

