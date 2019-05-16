Swisscom Moves Entire Mainframe Workload to LzLabs Software Defined Mainframe in the Cloud

ZÜRICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LzLabs today announced that leading Swiss telecommunications and IT service provider Swisscom, has migrated its entire mainframe workload to the cloud, running on LzLabs Software Defined Mainframe®. With this migration, Swisscom has achieved a landmark in enterprise IT, by moving its business critical legacy mainframe applications and data to its own enterprise cloud infrastructure, without any data reformatting or recompilation of its application program code.

Swisscom achieved approximately 60% IT cost reduction as a result of its journey to entirely phase out its legacy mainframe, which it has now switched off. The business-critical applications migrated - measured at 2500 installed MIPS (million instructions per second) - manage billing, geography and address information and line administration for the provider’s entire fixed line network. All workload now runs on Swisscom’s own private cloud.

“ We turned to LzLabs for two reasons – reducing the high cost of our legacy mainframe, but also a need for greater flexibility in our IT infrastructure that we could not achieve on the mainframe” said Markus Tschumper, Head of General IT Services at Swisscom. “ With applications and data migrated unchanged, SDM represented a lower risk path for us to reach this goal” he continued. “ We even have plans to offer SDM as a service to our own customers, via our enterprise cloud, so our customers can experience the same benefits”.

SDM is a specialized container technology that provides capabilities for mainframe applications to execute on open systems, with no requirement for recompilation or conversion of data types. SDM provides a runtime environment that supports the necessary functionally-equivalent subsystem APIs to enable transparent execution of the binary representations of these programs and data. Running in open environments, these applications are more easily integrated with mobile, IoT, cloud and DevOps strategies, and no longer require management by a diminishing mainframe workforce.

Swisscom’s successful migration away from its legacy systems is yet another example of the growing demand for flexibility, agility, and cost savings from organizations shackled by their existing mainframe environments. LzLabs continues to provide its customers with a graceful path to modernizing their mainframe environments incrementally, allowing these organizations to harness the power of modern, open, cloud-based technologies and tap into the worldwide open-source talent pool.

“ We are delighted to have helped Swisscom on its pioneering IT modernization journey from the legacy mainframe to the cloud” said Thilo Rockmann, Chairman and COO, LzLabs. “ We hope the success of this implementation inspires more organizations to take the first step towards open innovation” he continued.

About LzLabs

LzLabs is a software company that develops innovative solutions for enterprise computing customers, including the LzLabs Software Defined Mainframe®. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Swisscom

Swisscom, Switzerland’s leading ICT company is headquartered in Ittigen, Berne. About 20,000 employees generated sales of CHF 11.7 billion in 2018. Swisscom supports regulated financial institutions in digitization. One of the central fields are digital asset services.

About the LzLabs Software Defined Mainframe®

LzLabs Software Defined Mainframe® enables customers to run mainframe workloads on x86 or the cloud without recompilation or data reformatting. This approach significantly reduces the risks associated with mainframe migration, enables incremental modernization and integrates applications with DevOps, open-source and the Cloud.

