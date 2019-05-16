Zenni Optical Releases Virtual Try-On Tool to Enhance Shopping Experience for Online Eyewear

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenni Optical, the online optical industry leader, today announced the full-scale launch of its 3D Virtual Try-On feature, which offers customers a true-to-life preview of Zenni™ glasses on their face using a state-of-the-art facial analysis tool.

The Zenni Virtual Try-On feature was created in partnership with technology company DITTO. It enables consumers to use their mobile device or computer camera to capture a short five-second video that includes a 3D 180-degree scan of their face. Zenni’s mission to make top-quality and fairly-priced eyewear accessible for everyone is a reality thanks to the Virtual Try-On feature that is now available on the Web, iOS™ and Android®.

To ensure accurate sizing and virtual orientation of their glasses, users simply hold up any plastic credit card to their forehead or enter their pupillary distance (PD), if available. Once a user’s face is mapped, they can visually experiment with the more than 2,500 frame options in Zenni’s catalog – virtually ‘trying on’ up to fifty different pairs that are displayed on one page for convenient review. Users can also see how frames look from multiple angles before finalizing their purchase.

“Our Virtual Try-On feature significantly enhances the digital shopping experience, building upon our goal to migrate more traditional retail customers to the online opportunity at Zenni.com,” said Bai Gan, Chief Product Officer for Zenni. “With Zenni’s extremely affordable point, we believe that the Virtual Try-On feature will drive even greater consumer confidence towards shopping for prescription glasses online.”

Since its launch in 2003, Zenni has offered a 2D “Frame Fit” feature where consumers upload a digital picture of themselves for a visual rendering of how the frames will look on their face. The launch of Virtual Try-On now gives shoppers even more peace-of-mind when they are looking for the right frames for their face.

For more information on Zenni’s Virtual Try-On Feature, visit https://www.zenni.com/tryon.

About Zenni

Zenni Optical pioneered the online eyewear business in 2003 to make prescription eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in Marin County, California, Zenni offers men, women, and children the freedom to express their personal style and individuality through high-quality prescription glasses and sunglasses. With its curated collections and thousands of frames, Zenni has sold over 25 million pairs of glasses since its founding. Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear Partner of the Chicago Bulls. For more information, visit www.zenni.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest.