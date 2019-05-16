Fast-Growing Colorado Software Company Expands Education Partnership to Diversify the Tech Workforce

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cherwell Software, a global leader in service management, announced today that it is expanding its partnership with CodePath.org, a nonprofit increasing diversity in tech by transforming college computer science education for underrepresented minorities and underserved populations. Through the social impact partnership, Cherwell will support CodePath.org’s mission through philanthropy, employee giving, and providing internships to graduates of the CodePath.org undergraduate computer science courses.

“We are thrilled to continue our support of CodePath.org, which creates more opportunities for a more diverse talent pool in the technology field,” said Jean Patrick, chief transformation officer at Cherwell. “The evidence is clear: a more diverse workforce better serves the diverse demographics of customers while filling an increasing skills gap in the technology sector. Michael Ellison and the team at CodePath.org have developed an extraordinary, scalable system for equipping talented individuals from all backgrounds to achieve success in the tech industry.”

Based in San Francisco, California, CodePath.org collaborates with students and professors to offer in-person, on-campus courses during the academic year, and runs remote-classroom courses during the summer, teaching the technical fundamentals and tools used at the nation’s preeminent tech companies. Since 2013, CodePath.org has trained more than 4,000 developers at over 800 technology companies, including Microsoft, Facebook, and Airbnb.

As part of Cherwell’s growing investment in computer science education, the company will also welcome two CodePath.org interns to its engineering team based in Colorado Springs in summer 2019, the first interns to be placed by the nonprofit in a Colorado company.

Additionally, a team of Cherwell employees will play in the Denver Startup Games tournament-style competition on May 18, to raise funds for CodePath.org. The total amount donated will depend on where Cherwell places relative to other competing corporate teams, including Fastly, HomeAdvisor and Zoom. Founder and CEO of CodePath.org, Michael Ellison, will participate with the Cherwell team. Ellison first collaborated with the company at Cherwell’s global customer conference in the fall of 2018 to speak about CodePath.org’s mission and to announce the partnership.

“We’re excited to participate in the Startup Games alongside my friends at Cherwell and, especially, to expand our Colorado presence – providing more opportunity for computer science students to get relevant industry experience and access the region’s fast-growing tech sector,” Ellison said. “As we grow our programs nationally and even globally, our hope is that relationships like this one with Cherwell will move us closer to eliminating technical educational inequity and enabling more diverse populations to access technical careers.”

The general public is invited to attend the Denver Startup Games on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the EXDO event center in Denver, Colorado. Tickets are available for purchase. For more information, visit startupgames.com/denver

Cherwell Software was established in 2004 to offer technology that helps organizations grow and innovate by automating service workflows. The founders chose four core values - heart, hunger, humility, and honesty - that have defined the company since its inception and also helped to create a culture of service.

About CodePath.org: CodePath.org partners with colleges and major tech companies to prepare CS students for careers in technology. CodePath.org supplements university CS programs with industry-trusted curriculum, personalized student support, career preparation and jobs placement to help boost enrollment of underrepresented groups in computer science programs and lower the attrition rate of those groups. CodePath.org runs programming courses at more than 20 universities and has taught more than 1,700 students in the past three years. Please visit https://CodePath.org to learn more about the program and its goals.

Startup Games, founded in Austin, Texas in 2012, unites high-growth startup companies (and startups-at-heart) in friendly competition to build great cultures that value giving back to their local communities. The one-day event is currently in Austin, Denver, and Atlanta and consists of 10 games played in bracket-style, heat or free-for-all formats. A 501(c) organization, Startup Games is an initiative of Notley, a platform to energize, enable, and empower purpose-driven people to scale impact. Notley converges profits and purpose to build an ecosystem that creates audacious solutions using knowledge, capital, and collaboration. For more information, visit www.startupgames.com and https://www.notleyventures.com/.

About Cherwell Software: Cherwell (@Cherwell) empowers organizations to transform their business through the rapid adoption and easy management of digital services. Cherwell’s adaptable platform has enabled thousands of organizations to modernize their business operations with customizable service management, automation, and reporting across the enterprise. For more information, visit: http://www.cherwell.com.