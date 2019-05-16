PAR Technology Subsidiary Announces $8.5 Million U.S. Navy Contract Award at LaMoure, North Dakota

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) today announced that the U.S. Navy has awarded its subsidiary, Rome Research Corporation (RRC), a five-year $8.5 million contract. RRC will provide 24/7/365 operation and maintenance support services at the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Detachment located in LaMoure, North Dakota.

Commenting on the award, Matt Cicchinelli, President of PAR’s Government Business, stated that, “We are proud that the Navy has selected RRC to continue to support this important mission at NCTAMS Det. LaMoure. RRC’s success is only possible through the commitment and expertise of our dedicated employees.”

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) is a leading global provider of software, systems, and service solutions to the restaurant and retail industries. Today, with 40 years of experience and point of sale systems in nearly 100,000 restaurants and more than 110 countries, PAR is redefining the point of sale through cloud software and bringing technological innovation to all corners of the enterprise. PAR’s Government business is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various federal agencies. PAR Technology Corporation's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook at www.facebook.com/parpointofsale or Twitter at www.twitter.com/Par_tech.