Piper Jaffray Chooses MCO for Compliance Technology Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MyComplianceOffice (MCO) announced today at the annual FINRA Conference in Washington, D.C. that Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC), a leading global investment bank and asset management firm, has selected MCO’s conduct risk management platform.

The MyComplianceOffice platform enables firms to demonstrate effective risk management of potential misconduct to regulators using state-of-the art technology and optimal security protocols. Firms partnering with MCO can efficiently and cost-effectively automate their compliance ethics policies, including monitoring of employee, client and third-party business activities.

Piper Jaffray will utilize the platform’s Know Your Employee (KYE) module to help monitor employee personal trading, gift and entertainment, and outside business activities (OBA). The MCO KYE solution will provide Piper Jaffray with a complete view of employee activity in these areas via a robust, but easy-to-understand dashboard. It will also provide the firm with the ability to customize forms and perform attestations. And using MCO’s solution, Piper Jaffray can ensure OBA reporting data is accurate, non-redundant, and directly connected to FINRA’s OBA reporting system.

“We chose MCO because their solution is comprehensive and customizable, yet also easy-to-use and integrates with our technology systems. Its modular approach allows us to meet our existing employee conduct management needs and has the potential to help us manage risk across the entire organization in the future,” said Shawn Quant, chief information officer at Piper Jaffray.

“We are excited to provide Piper Jaffray with a compliance solution to manage its code of conduct activities and ultimately lower compliance management costs,” said Brian Fahey, CEO of MyComplianceOffice. “MCO is committed to working with large global firms, adapting our solutions to meet unique business needs and implementing in an expedient, user-friendly way to get clients up and running quickly.

About MCO

MCO (MyComplianceOffice) provides compliance management software that enables companies around the world to reduce their risk of misconduct. Its powerful platform lets compliance professionals demonstrate that they are proactively managing the regulated activities of the company, employees and third-party vendors. Available as a unified suite or à la carte, MCO’s easy-to-use and extensible SaaS-based solutions get clients up and running quickly and cost-efficiently.

About Piper Jaffray Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) is a leading investment bank and asset management firm. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Jaffray & Co., member SIPC and FINRA; in Europe through Piper Jaffray Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Jaffray Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Asset management products and services are offered through five separate investment advisory affiliates―U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered Advisory Research, Inc., Piper Jaffray Investment Management LLC, PJC Capital Partners LLC and Piper Jaffray & Co., and Guernsey-based Parallel General Partners Limited, authorized and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission.