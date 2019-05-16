Cloudability and PagerDuty Integrate Best of Breed Spend Optimization and Operational Excellence

PORTLAND, Ore. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudability, the pioneer and leader of the FinOps market, today announced a new integration available inside the Cloudability platform for all clients of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), a global leader in digital operations management. The integration helps IT, finance and business teams quickly spot waste in real-time and fully utilize cloud spend by escalating notification to the appropriate operations teams as they occur without waiting for a monthly bill. This type of cross-team collaboration, known as FinOps, enables customers to bring financial accountability to the variable spend model of cloud in real-time.

“The Cloudability and PagerDuty integration is a sought-after combination by customers who are committed to cloud excellence,” said Javier D’Ovidio, Cofounder and CEO of Edrans, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner. “Demand for this type of integrated cost optimization and performance solution is on the rise, and Cloudability vastly improves how we deliver this service to our customers.”

In today’s cloud economy, despite the billions being spent on public cloud, enterprises with large spend don’t always know, even when they receive their monthly bill, what portion of cloud spend is being utilized to its full extent. Cloudability’s cloud financial management platform leverages data science and machine learning, processing more than $9 billion in cloud spending, to provide “penny accurate” visibility that enables enterprises to make intelligent decisions about cloud usage and to continually optimize cloud spending. PagerDuty’s platform helps enterprises orchestrate intelligent real-time responses, empowering teams to take action during critical moments using data, intelligence, and automation. Together, the integration enables customers to immediately receive billing anomalies and take action to help optimize the unit economics of cloud spend.

“The ability to detect spending anomalies within Cloudability and automatically trigger an event to a service in PagerDuty is exactly the kind of coordination that must take place within the enterprise to support good cloud financial management,” said Robb Allen, CEO of effectual, a next-gen managed and professional services provider focused on cloud security and financial optimization. “This integration enables practitioners to seamlessly apply FinOps best practices and break down the silos between IT, finance, and the business.”

“Understanding and discerning cost, performance and efficiency can be tricky for enterprises attempting to analyze cloud usage and spend,” said Steve Gross, Sr. Director, Strategic Ecosystem Development at PagerDuty. “For years, we’ve worked alongside Cloudability to help customers solve this problem given the crossover between our customer base, and today we’re pleased to formally solidify our partnership and make this integration available to customers.”

“Partnering with best-of-breed cloud solutions like PagerDuty allows our customers to give their cloud operations teams visibility to high priority incidents in systems they are already using,” said Matthew Scott, VP of Strategy & Partnerships at Cloudability. “Going to market together helps our joint clients get more value from two cloud framework leaders across all of the large cloud providers.”

About Cloudability

Cloudability is the pioneer and leader of the emerging FinOps market, a new practice area that brings financial accountability to the variable spend model of cloud. With more than $9 billion in cloud spend under management, Cloudability’s cloud financial management platform is purpose built to help IT, Finance and business teams make timely decisions about cloud usage and master the unit economics of cloud. Many of the world’s top cloud spenders including Atlassian, BP and Sony rely on the platform to balance the speed, cost and quality of cloud. Venture-backed Cloudability is based in Portland, Oregon and is the Founder and Technical Advisor of the FinOps Foundation. For more information, visit cloudability.com.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) is a leader in digital operations management. PagerDuty empowers organizations of all sizes with real-time and data-driven insights to drive better business results. DevOps, ITOps, and SecOps teams use PagerDuty’s award-winning platform for real-time operations to improve operations, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and accelerate innovation. Today, over 11,000 organizations across all industries have deployed PagerDuty. Notable customers include IBM, GE, Box, and American Eagle Outfitters. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.