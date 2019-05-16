GEM Office Technologies Teams Up with Healing Meals for an Evening of Cooking and Community Service

HAWTHORNE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Tuesday, March 12, Mahwah-based marketing and office tech giant GEM Office Technologies teamed up with Healing Meals—a HealthBarn Foundation initiative that provides food for communities in need—to prepare healthy, nourishing meals for senior citizens and families of children with serious illnesses.

GEM prepared cheesy lasagna rolls, Latin vegetarian rice and vegetable soup using fresh ingredients donated by Whole Foods in a kitchen provided by No Fuss Lunch in Hawthorne. This latest project organized by Allison Dalessandro of GEM CARES—the philanthropic branch of GEM Office Technologies—and HealthBarn Foundation Director, Stacey Antine, proved successful beyond all expectations: By evening’s end, over 300 meals were packaged and sent to members of our community.

The majority of the prepared meals went to families of children undergoing treatment for cancer, serious blood disorders and sickle cell anemia. The meals were distributed through the Tomorrows Children’s Fund at Hackensack University Medical Center and the Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Program at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Paterson. Meals were also sent to Ridgecrest Senior Housing and S.H.A.R.E (Senior Housing Association of Ridgewood and Envrions) Independent Living for Active Seniors.

This rewarding endeavor was just the latest in a string of successful community service projects taken on by GEM CARES in recent years.

“The GEM CARES initiative is near and dear to my heart,” said GEM Office Technologies CEO, Kevin Dalessandro. “The more we grow, the more we plan to give back to the community that helped us flourish. As always, Alison did an amazing job ensuring that GEM served our community in a necessary and meaningful way.”

GEM couldn’t be happier with the outcome of our evening with Healing Meals and looks forward to a number of impactful community service projects in the spring and summer. To learn more about GEM CARES, visit: https://gemofficetech.com/gem-cares/

About GEM Office Technologies, LLC

GEM Office Technologies, LLC has been a trendsetter for over 30 years. Recently, GEM has become a leader in branding and marketing for a broad range of verticals and a single source for all office technology needs. Follow us on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.