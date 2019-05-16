Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Selects Demand Driven Technologies Replenishment+® to Improve Supply Chain Planning and Execution

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Demand Driven Technologies (DD Tech), the leading provider of Demand Driven MRP compliant supply chain solutions, today announced the signing of an enterprise software agreement with Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) to deploy their Replenishment+® supply chain technology to 26 manufacturing facilities and 20 distribution centers across 10 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. The announcement was made at the DD Tech’s America’s User Conference in Miami, Florida.

“We’re delighted to be working with CCBA who have selected Replenishment+® to support their Demand Driven MRP roll-out across a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities in Africa,” said Erik Bush, CEO of Demand Driven Technologies.

Replenishment+® dramatically improves materials planning by shifting from forecast to a consumption based planning method improving service levels and reducing inventory. The multi-echelon solution automatically identifies strategic inventory positions in the supply chain, aligns inventory to true market demand and compresses lead times.

Barry Anderson, the Group Demand and Supply Planning Specialist for CCBA commented, “Demand Driven Technologies provide us with a comprehensive range of solutions to address our supply chain requirements. They’ve also demonstrated a clear understanding of how to support clients in the African market. We look forward to their ongoing contribution to this strategic initiative.”

About Demand Driven Technologies

Demand Driven Technologies provides Replenishment+®, the first and most widely deployed DDMRP compliant supply chain software solution. The company was formed in 2011 with the singular focus of enabling manufacturing and distribution clients to achieve breakthrough performance through the application of Demand Driven tactics and technologies. As the DDMRP market leader, it is the company’s vision to make enterprise-class Demand Driven Supply Chain planning easy and accessible to all. Over 80 enterprises across 6 continents rely on Demand Driven Tech as their trusted partner in continuous supply chain improvement and competitive advantage. For more information: www.demanddriventech.com.