BigCommerce and Nexcess Partner to Bring Powerful, Cloud-Based Headless Ecommerce Engine to WordPress Community

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigCommerce, the leading SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced a strategic partnership with managed cloud and application hosting company Nexcess that will bring BigCommerce for WordPress, a full-featured ecommerce plugin that integrates WordPress with BigCommerce’s API-driven ecommerce platform, to WordPress sites hosted on the Nexcess Cloud.

The partnership allows Nexcess-hosted WordPress sites to offload the complex and resource-intensive aspects of ecommerce to the BigCommerce platform through APIs. This gives retailers the ability to focus on fostering meaningful consumer engagements driven by content-led shopping experiences, without sacrificing website speed or security.

“We’ve witnessed just how quickly merchants can grow from a small business to an international brand, and with this new offering, even enterprise-level retailers can continue to deliver world-class shopping experiences using WordPress’ open source ecosystem rather than relying on a single, closed platform for both content and commerce at scale,” said Russell Klein, chief development officer at BigCommerce. “Better still, the combination of Nexcess’ performance-optimized cloud hosting and BigCommerce’s industry-leading headless commerce engine reduces the concerns retailers leveraging WordPress’ CMS may have previously felt around scaling or managing the performance of their online stores.”

Nexcess clients that integrate their site with BigCommerce will have access to a WordPress-native interface for managing their store’s content and BigCommerce’s API-driven, cloud-based SaaS for commerce functionality, allowing for automatic updates that provide merchants with new features, as well as independent and automatic scaling of their store’s front-end and back-end components.

“Decoupled ecommerce is an important innovation and we’re thrilled to be combining our WordPress hosting expertise with BigCommerce’s flexible and feature-rich commerce API,” said Chris Wells, president and CEO of Nexcess. “We’re proud to say that Nexcess is unbeaten in its commitment to building fast and reliable WordPress hosting solutions, and our partnership with BigCommerce has allowed us to build the ideal platform for decoupled ecommerce.”

To learn more about how merchants can take advantage of the powerful combination of BigCommerce and Nexcess, visit www.bigcommerce.com/nexcess or www.nexcess.net/bigcommerce.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is the world’s leading SaaS ecommerce platform for established and rapidly-growing businesses. Combining enterprise functionality, an open architecture and app ecosystem, and market-leading performance, BigCommerce enables businesses to grow online sales with 80% less cost, time and complexity than on-premise software. BigCommerce powers B2B and B2C ecommerce for more than 60,000 stores, 2,000+ mid-market businesses, 30 Fortune 1000 companies and industry-leading brands, including Assurant, Ben & Jerry’s, Paul Mitchell, Skullcandy, Sony and Toyota. For more information, visit www.bigcommerce.com.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Nexcess

Nexcess is a Southfield, Michigan-based managed application hosting company founded in 2000, with data centers distributed throughout the United States, Europe, and Australia. Nexcess offers a variety of managed application hosting services for BigCommerce, Magento, WooCommerce, WordPress, and Craft CMS, including entry-level shared hosting, dedicated server hosting, custom clustered/complex hosting configurations, and auto-scaling cloud hosting, with an emphasis on achieving maximum performance for high-traffic sites. For more information, visit www.nexcess.net