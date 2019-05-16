YSEOP and LTI Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive NLG Deployments at Global Scale

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YSEOP, a pioneer and world leader in Natural Language Generation (NLG) and artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company.

Founded in 2007, YSEOP’s breakthrough NLG technology platform relies on numerous patents and extensive real-world experience gained successfully delivering hundreds of NLG projects to Fortune 5000 clients. It is recognized for its unique capabilities to industrialize and achieve scale delivering complex and personalized report generation. YSEOP clients benefit through a variety of operating efficiencies and lower costs.

With operations in 30 countries and unrivalled industry expertise of over 22 years, LTI is a market leader in offering accelerated digital transformation to enterprises across the globe. YSEOP’s NLG platform will further strengthen LTI’s capabilities to address the growing need for intelligent automation with the best-in-class solutions.

Through this partnership, both companies will work together to deploy YSEOP’s NLG core technology through LTI’s global project delivery services.

Harsh Naidu, Chief Business Officer, Banking and Financial Services, LTI: “We are excited to partner with YSEOP to foster NLG adoption across a wide spectrum of use cases in banking, financial services, and other sectors. Our customers demand unprecedented experience of intelligent automation which we will be able to deliver by leveraging YSEOP’s unique NLG approach.”

Emmanuel Walckenaer, Chief Executive Officer, YSEOP: “We continue to focus our efforts on what we do best: harness the power of artificial intelligence to improve organizations’ reporting processes and to augment human capital. This strategic partnership significantly advances our efforts driving NLG innovation, while expanding our global reach and relying on LTI’s proven expertise in driving AI transformation in leading enterprises across the globe.”

About YSEOP

YSEOP is an international AI software company and an early pioneer of natural language generation technology. Its proprietary AI platform powers enterprise-level customer support, sales and reporting applications. Its highly customizable solutions deliver superior quality analysis and more human-like dialog, resulting in higher levels of client satisfaction. Headquartered in France, YSEOP has operations throughout Europe, the US, and Asia.

About LTI:

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 300 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 30 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI’s Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivaled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 28,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations, and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global.

