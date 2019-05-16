Ryder Introduces RyderGyde™, the Mobile Commercial Fleet Management App, to Customers in Canada

RyderGyde, the free mobile application and the only one of its kind allowing users to do everything from quickly rent a commercial truck from Ryder Rental location to schedule maintenance appointments in 60 seconds or less, now offers the same fleet management digital features available in the United States to Ryder customers in Canada.(Photo: Business Wire)

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions, announced today that RyderGyde™ is now available to its customers in Canada. RyderGyde, the free mobile application and the only one of its kind allowing users to do everything from quickly rent a commercial truck from Ryder Rental location to schedule maintenance appointments in 60 seconds or less, now offers the same fleet management digital features available in the United States to Ryder customers in Canada.

“The Canadian market presents tremendous growth opportunities for RyderGyde and its users as there are complex fleet management challenges in Canada,” said Dennis Cooke, president of Fleet Management Solutions, Ryder. “Each feature on RyderGyde has been developed based on driver and fleet manager interactions, and we’re confident that our customers in Canada will provide feedback that will be used to further enhance the RyderGyde experience for all users.”

In addition, RyderGyde has completed enhancements to its roadside vehicle repair functionality with the launch of a roadside wizard. This new feature allows a driver who is experiencing a vehicle breakdown to scan the vehicle identification number and send the issue and location information to a maintenance dispatch center, leading to a support vehicle onsite in minutes.

“With the RyderGyde roadside assistance wizard, a vehicle that breaks down in the U.S. and Canada can now receive quicker support with a streamline digital experience, as opposed to phone calls out to a service center,” adds Cooke. “Our customers are always seeking better ways to run their business and the RyderGyde roadside assistance wizard gives our customers an efficient digitized tool to get rapid roadside support.”

With the RyderGyde mobile app, drivers, fleet owners, and fleet managers in both the United States and Canada now have access to the customized, streamlined digital experience to more efficiently manage their fleets.

RyderGyde users can view and manage which vehicles within their fleet need servicing and group vehicles that are most important to a fleet manager. A combination of a vehicle’s odometer reading and telematics data determines when a vehicle is ready for maintenance, and it is automatically flagged in the application, as well as upcoming preventive maintenance appointments, which are tracked through the scheduling feature on RyderGyde. Ryder’s more than 800 service locations are also displayed in North America through the mobile app. The RyderGyde portfolio of features also includes being able to browse through Ryder’s used vehicle inventory.

To create an even more robust fueling solution, Ryder customers can also log their fuel receipts using image reading technology within RyderGyde to quickly enter and store the information. The RyderGyde fuel receipt capture feature mitigates challenges around fuel tax reporting. RyderGyde users in the U.S. can also view their Ryder contracted fuel rates and rates of other fueling stations to empower them to make the right decisions regarding their fueling.

The RyderGyde™ app is available on iOS and Android devices and can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play. To learn more, visit ryder.com/rydergyde.

About Ryder

Ryder is a Fortune 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company. The company’s stock (NYSE: R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder, which provides commercial truck rental, truck leasing, used trucks for sale, and last mile delivery services, has been named among “The World’s Most Admired Companies” by Fortune, as well as one of “America’s Best Employers” and “America’s Best Employers for Women” by Forbes. The company is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, environmentally friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, world-class safety and security programs, and hiring of military veterans. For more information, visit www.ryder.com or our newsroom, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.