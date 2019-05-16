Brother Unveils New Printing and Labeling Product Series to Meet Supply Chain Demand

Brother’s TD 4 Desktop Thermal Printer Series was engineered to help the small-to-midsize business or warehouse meet new standards of speed and demand for efficiency in shipping and product delivery.

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc. (BMS), a premier provider of mobile and desktop printers, announces the launch of its groundbreaking new TD 4 Desktop Thermal Printer Series designed with ‘supply-chain-ready’ functionality for printing barcode labels, tags or receipts for virtually any application in the warehouse, transportation & logistics supply chain, manufacturing plant, retail, hospital, and other fast-paced environments. The newly unveiled product series was engineered to help the small-to-midsize business or warehouse meet new standards of speed driven by omni-channel commerce and the unprecedented demand for efficiency in shipping and product delivery.

Print Performance Meets Affordability

The TD 4 Desktop Thermal Printer portfolio includes industry-leading performance and connectivity along with seamless workflow integration delivered at a price point that is unmatched in the industry. The initial launch includes TD 4-inch printer models using direct thermal printing technology, which will be closely followed by thermal transfer printing models with similar high-performance specifications. Later in the year, additional higher performance platforms (including RFID) will also be introduced.

According to Ravi Panjwani, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management with Brother Mobile Solutions, “There is a tremendous volume of goods traveling across the supply chain driven by the boom of online commerce in recent years, and the expectation for super-efficient fulfillment now spans all industries. This trend requires a rethinking of operations with an eye on cost-effective solutions that can identify and track goods for fast delivery and return.”

Mr. Panjwani adds, “Brother’s new TD portfolio is designed for the SMB operation and a new generation of smaller urban warehouses often located closer to customers for quick or even same-day delivery. Our impressive TD line of desktop thermal printers is a perfect match for small and mid-size retailers, warehouses and manufacturers that have an ongoing need to lower operational costs, raise production levels and streamline manual labor processes.”

‘Built for Real Work’ across the Supply Chain

The Brother TD 4 Desktop Series includes three models: the TD-4410D, TD-4420DN and TD-4550DNWB. These models are well suited to a wide array of applications such as shipping labels, ‘license plate’ labels for managing containers or pallets, rack or aisle label identification for large containers or cartons, reusable tracking labels for totes or picked products and warehouse shelf label, to name a few.

The printers integrate seamlessly with industry leading WMS systems using design and print software tools like Seagull Scientific’s BarTender and Nicelabel’s Designer Express. In addition, Brother is a gold-level member of the SAP® Printer Vendor program and the Brother TD-4410D, TD-4420DN and TD-4550DNWB models are compliant with all requirements for device types as defined in the program. This enables easy printing to the TD 4 Desktop Thermal Printers direct from within SAP.

These precision-built barcode label printers deliver the right levels of performance, quality, and integration at an exceptional value. They incorporate reliable, hassle-free thermal printing technology and a wide selection of thermal media, including standard, premium, fast dry and waterproof receipt paper, along with paper and synthetic labels:

Snapshot of features and functionality:

Performance and Cost – Combines the industry’s best performance¹ with the lowest costs for optimum value.

– Combines the industry’s best performance¹ with the lowest costs for optimum value. Stellar Specifications – Print speeds up to 8ips, compatibility for small size labels and improved thermal imaging design helps increase print job volume in a desktop printer.

– Print speeds up to 8ips, compatibility for small size labels and improved thermal imaging design helps increase print job volume in a desktop printer. Media Options – Share media with a mixed deployment of industrial tabletop printers. Future thermal transfer desktop printer models will be compatible with 300m long ink ribbons and 8” OD media with external roll holder accessory.

– Share media with a mixed deployment of industrial tabletop printers. Future thermal transfer desktop printer models will be compatible with 300m long ink ribbons and 8” OD media with external roll holder accessory. Versatility – Outstanding features helps improve operations including: dual band 2.4 GHz / 5GHz Wi-Fi, long life Li-ion rechargeable battery and smart media calibration that includes compatibility with virtually any media without a smart IC.

– Outstanding features helps improve operations including: dual band 2.4 GHz / 5GHz Wi-Fi, long life Li-ion rechargeable battery and smart media calibration that includes compatibility with virtually any media without a smart IC. Connectivity – Most models come standard with Ethernet LAN, USB and serial interface ports. High-end models also come with Wi-Fi WLAN and Bluetooth® version 4.2/MFi wireless interfaces.

– Most models come standard with Ethernet LAN, USB and serial interface ports. High-end models also come with Wi-Fi WLAN and Bluetooth® version 4.2/MFi wireless interfaces. Easy to Use – Media handling design helps improve usability. Spindle-less, media loading design with spring loaded guides come with adjustable open and lock position for true drop-in and faster media roll loading experience.

– Media handling design helps improve usability. Spindle-less, media loading design with spring loaded guides come with adjustable open and lock position for true drop-in and faster media roll loading experience. Complete Printing Solution – Built with intuitive and easy to use software for designing, WYSIWYG previewing and printing on a wide selection of media, including wristbands and other specialized media.

– Built with intuitive and easy to use software for designing, WYSIWYG previewing and printing on a wide selection of media, including wristbands and other specialized media. Integration – Wide range of options. Windows printer drivers are compatible with Seagull BarTender and NiceLabel label design software, ZPL II emulation and Brother Templates for drop-in integrations, iOS and Android™ SDK’s for mobile devices.

– Wide range of options. Windows printer drivers are compatible with Seagull BarTender and NiceLabel label design software, ZPL II emulation and Brother Templates for drop-in integrations, iOS and Android™ SDK’s for mobile devices. Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty -- Printers are covered under an industry leading 2-year premier limited warranty, including the print head no matter the amount of media printed.

David Krebs, Industry Analyst and Executive Vice President of Enterprise Mobility at VDC Research Group, adds: “Small and mid-size businesses expecting to compete in today’s marketplace need to be nimble, especially when it comes to warehouse and supply chain operations. The greater agility they can build into their operations, the better their ability to anticipate and respond to the “Amazon Effect,” which has disrupted manufacturing, retail, transportation, logistics and most other industries.”

Mr. Krebs continues, “In today’s world of anytime commerce, customer expectations – such as same-day delivery, seamless returns, buy-online-pickup-in store and other facets key to a positive shopping experience – continue to soar. These demands force businesses, warehouses and their logistics and transportation partners to ramp up efficiency and productivity to new levels to ensure efficient routing, loading, unloading and shipping or re-shipping of merchandise. Mobile printers and strategically located stationary printers and the labeling options they deliver save valuable time and ensure accurate labeling at every key supply chain juncture.”

For more information about the new Brother TD 4” Desktop Thermal Printers, please visit https://www.brothermobilesolutions.com/products/desktop-printers/4-direct-thermal.

About Brother Mobile Solutions

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation, provides innovative mobile printing and industrial labeling solutions to field workforces and mobile enterprises. Brother International Corporation and its subsidiaries employ over 1,100 people in the Americas. For more information about Brother Mobile Solutions and its products, call (800) 543-6144, or visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com.

SAP and all SAP logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and in several other countries.

The Bluetooth word mark and logos are owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc. is under license. Android is a trademark of Google Inc., use of this trademark is subject to Google permissions.

¹Based on data from competitive manufacturing websites and 3rd party industry sources as of 3/1/19.