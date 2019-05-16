CORRECTING and REPLACING AEV Technologies and Club Car Form Partnership to Expand All-Electric Utility Vehicle Innovation for Commercial Markets

AUSTIN, Texas & AUGUSTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version to remove the original fifth paragraph.

AEV TECHNOLOGIES AND CLUB CAR FORM PARTNERSHIP TO EXPAND ALL-ELECTRIC UTILITY VEHICLE INNOVATION FOR COMMERCIAL MARKETS

AEV Technologies, Inc., designer and manufacturer of compact, light-duty emissions-free electric vehicles for urban, commercial, consumer and government markets, together with Club Car®, a global leader in golf, consumer and utility vehicles and a brand of Ingersoll Rand, announce a partnership that will provide new, all-electric utility vehicle opportunities for both companies.

The partnership leverages AEV Technologies’ expertise in manufacturing and designing high quality, automotive-grade electric vehicles, and its established and proven international supply chain, with Club Car’s extensive dealer network and more than 60 years of experience in providing innovative solutions that meet ever-evolving customer needs.

AEV and Club Car’s first collaboration includes a light duty, compact, all-electric and emissions-free utility truck vehicle, initially branded the Club Car 411. The vehicle is designed for a multitude of applications ranging from campus environments, warehouse and logistics, city government, utilities, and university markets.

“AEV Technologies is excited to partner with Club Car to provide cost-effective, clean energy fleet alternatives that optimize budgets and increase efficiencies,” said Rod Keller, CEO, AEV Technologies. “Together we can expand our offerings by building vehicles that require significantly less maintenance, are more affordable to acquire or lease and deliver a lower cost of ownership.”

“Club Car offers a wide range of reliable and long-lasting utility and transportation vehicles with innovative technology and progressive solutions,” said Brant Mitchell, Club Car’s portfolio leader for commercial utility. “Our partnership with AEV and its established and experienced domestic and international automotive supply chain partners reinforces Club Car’s commitment to provide new and sustainable vehicle options for our customers and the many markets we serve.”

About Club Car, a brand of Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands – including Club Car®, Ingersoll Rand®, Thermo King® and Trane® – work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. Club Car has been one of the most respected names in the golf industry for more than half a century. The Club Car product portfolio has grown to include much more than golf cars, now encompassing golf and commercial vehicles, multi-passenger shuttle vehicles, rough-terrain and off-road utility vehicles and street legal low-speed vehicles for commercial and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.clubcar.tv, www.clubcar.com or www.ingersollrand.com.

About AEV Technologies

Founded in 2017, Texas-based AEV Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures compact, sustainable electric vehicle solutions for urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. One hundred percent emissions-free, multi-purpose and capable of accommodating a broad range of commercial and consumer requirements, AEV Technologies’ vehicles are the emerging leaders of safe, affordable, efficient, and sustainable logistical transportation solutions. Discover more about AEV Technologies at aevgo.com.