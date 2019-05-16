Centreon Teams Up with Global NPM and APM Expert, Accedian, providing end user experience-aware IT Infrastructure Monitoring

Accedian SkyLIGHT™ PVX, now fully integrated with Centreon EMS, is a unified network and application performance monitoring solution (NAPM) built for virtual and cloud environments. The video illustrates the solution's functionality down to the transaction level, monitoring end user experience for applications running on premise or in private and virtual clouds.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centreon Software Systems Ltd, leading provider of enterprise monitoring solutions for converging and hybrid IT infrastructures, announced today a technology alliance with global network and application performance monitoring (NAPM) expert Accedian. Accedian SkyLIGHT™ PVX is now fully integrated with Centreon EMS for end-to-end IT monitoring to facilitate improved digital user experience across dynamic hybrid, multi-cloud and physical networks. Enterprise ITOps can now rely on business-aware IT performance that also accounts for end users’ application performance needs. The integrated solution preempts risks from service degradation and improves resolution times for optimal service delivery of business-critical user applications.

“We recognize that multi-cloud computing workloads are expanding, and digital multimedia users are becoming the norm. As a result, ITOps are paying more attention to end users’ quality of experience. By interconnecting views with Accedian’s SkyLIGHT™ PVX, Centreon is raising the bar and setting new best-in-class standards to meet the evolving IT monitoring needs of today’s enterprise customer,” explains Marc-Antoine Hostier, Chief Sales Officer, Centreon.

“For enterprises in need of best-in-class performance monitoring solutions to cover growing infrastructure complexities and rising user expectations, the integration of our Accedian SkyLIGHT™ PVX with Centreon’s EMS infrastructure monitoring platform offers a simplified solution to optimize service delivery. By providing ITOps with links to valuable back-end context, the integration delivers telling insights into how issues in the infrastructure and application layers impact actual, real-time user experience. Ultimately, these insights also improve business front line performance,” Sergio Bea, Vice-President, Enterprise & Channels, Accedian.

SkyLIGHT™ PVX delivers unified network and application performance monitoring down to the transaction level, with best-in-class resolution and velocity. Through the technology alliance with Centreon EMS, ITOps are now able to:

instantly retrieve key end user experience metrics, e.g. network latency, application response time or transaction performance, mapped to infrastructure availability and performance indicators in real time on a user-friendly dashboard;

implement business application service maps, aggregating end user performance metrics with infrastructure metrics to produce a correlated picture with intuitive drill-down capabilities to identify root causes;

generate end user experience-aware reports about SLA compliance, MTBF, MTTR, and critical business operation metrics, which can further feed SkyLIGHT™ PVX’s business analytics for faster and smarter remediation.

Accedian SkyLIGHT™ PVX

Accedian’s SkyLIGHT™ PVX is a unified network and application performance monitoring solution (NAPM) built for virtual and cloud environments that monitors the end user experience for applications running on premise or in private and virtual clouds. For more information about SkyLIGHT™ PVX, click here.

About Accedian

Accedian delivers exceptional end-to-end network and application performance visibility, for control over the best possible user experience. Full visibility across network services and application chains—spanning virtualized, cloud, software-defined, and physical infrastructure—empowers service providers and enterprises to make the most efficient use of digital assets to realize business goals, and strengthen their competitive position. For more information, visit accedian.com. Follow us on Twitter @Accedian.

Centreon EMS

Centreon EMS Enterprise Monitoring Suite is a modular, all-in-one IT monitoring solution for hybrid, multi-cloud and physical networks. The solution paves the way for organizations to innovate, future proof their IT investments and adopt new technologies for optimal business uptime, by cutting cost and complexity from ITOps. For complete information on Centreon EMS click here.

About Centreon

Centreon is a trusted software provider for enterprise IT monitoring of converging and hybrid infrastructure across a wide range of public and private sectors. Centreon’s flagship solution delivers unified views and streamlined, interoperable monitoring for business-aware IT operations management, eliminating costly downtime and boosting performance analysis. Centreon partners with resellers, enterprise system integrators and SMB service providers, offering on-the-ground technical support and training certification. Founded in 2005, Centreon is a growing reference with head offices in Paris, France, and Toronto, Canada. For more information, visit www.centreon.com.