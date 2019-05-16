TechnologyOne Dials Up Global SaaS Business With RingCentral Cloud Solutions

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) a leading provider of enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that Australia’s largest enterprise software as a service (SaaS) company, TechnologyOne (ASX:TNE), has selected RingCentral’s cloud communications platform to streamline customer engagement and connect its global workforce for increased innovation and productivity. The deployment of RingCentral will support the company’s 14 international offices across six countries and 1,200 team members worldwide, including 400 innovative developers.

With more than 30 years of software innovation, TechnologyOne is one of the top 150 companies listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) and has doubled in size every four to five years. The company has Australia’s largest research and development center for the future of enterprise software. TechnologyOne delivers its integrated enterprise SaaS solution to key sectors, including education, federal, and local government.

“We selected RingCentral for its unified, cloud-first collaborative communications and video conferencing platform that allows for easy integration with our productivity suite and our customer support system,” said Edward Chung, CEO, TechnologyOne. “The agility of their approach, their product’s ability to provide a great user experience regardless of location and connectivity, and the reporting capabilities will support our steep growth trajectory.”

Prior to deploying RingCentral, TechnologyOne had separate communications and contact center systems, restraining growth via mobile, global and application integration needs. By moving to RingCentral’s cloud communications platform, TechnologyOne now uses a single solution, RingCentral Office®, to connect its global workforce across distributed locations, enabling them to communicate and collaborate using voice, web, and video meetings.

Key RingCentral solutions and benefits for TechnologyOne include:

RingCentral Global Office ™ : Increases workforce productivity and reduces TechnologyOne's IT overhead by providing reliable voice, messaging, and collaboration functionality globally.

: Increases workforce productivity and reduces TechnologyOne's IT overhead by providing reliable voice, messaging, and collaboration functionality globally. RingCentral Meetings ™ : Enables TechnologyOne employees to connect via video meetings, delivering more effective collaboration across global offices with customers and colleagues.

: Enables TechnologyOne employees to connect via video meetings, delivering more effective collaboration across global offices with customers and colleagues. RingCentral Mobile ® : Empowers the TechnologyOne team to communicate on the go, from anywhere, on any device by making calls, taking part in online meetings, and sending messages.

: Empowers the TechnologyOne team to communicate on the go, from anywhere, on any device by making calls, taking part in online meetings, and sending messages. RingCentral Contact Center™: Allows customers to choose the way they wish to interact by providing native support for voice, web chat, SMS, email, and fax, and Salesforce® integration.

“We have a differentiated approach to cloud communications that enhances productivity and empowers people to work the way they want with collaboration and teamwork at the center,” said Peter Hughes, vice president, sales for Asia Pacific, RingCentral. “Our solutions have enabled TechnologyOne to connect its global workforce and customers in a way that cannot be achieved with its former systems. As the TechnologyOne team continues to execute on their cloud-first IT strategy, we look forward to partnering with them in new ways.”

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, the RingCentral platform empowers employees to Work as One™ from any location, on any device, and via any mode to better serve customers, improving business efficiency and customer satisfaction. The company provides unified voice, video meetings, team messaging, digital customer engagement, and integrated contact center solutions for enterprises globally. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California and has offices around the world.

About TechnologyOne

TechnologyOne (ASX:TNE) is Australia's largest enterprise software as a service (SaaS) company and one of Australia's top 200 ASX-listed companies, with offices across six countries. Our enterprise SaaS solution transforms business and makes life simple for our customers by providing powerful, deeply integrated enterprise software that is incredibly easy to use. Over 1,200 leading corporations, government departments and statutory authorities are powered by our software.

Our global SaaS solution provides deep functionality for the markets we serve: local government, government, education, health and community services, asset intensive industries, and financial services. For these markets we invest significant funds each year in R&D. We also take complete responsibility to market, sell, implement, support and run our solutions for our customers, which reduce time, cost and risk.

For over 30 years, we have been providing our customers with enterprise software that evolves and adapts to new and emerging technologies, allowing our customers to focus on their business and not technology.

